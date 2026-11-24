Gold and silver prices witnessed an upward movement in the domestic bullion market on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, bringing fresh attention to precious metal rates among investors and jewellery buyers. According to All India Bullion, both gold and silver recorded gains compared to their previous closing levels.

Gold and silver prices witnessed an upward movement in the domestic bullion market on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, bringing fresh attention to precious metal rates among investors and jewellery buyers. According to All India Bullion, both gold and silver recorded gains compared to their previous closing levels.

The Mumbai benchmark for 24-carat gold registered an increase of Rs 803 per 10 grams, representing a rise of 0.62%. Meanwhile, silver prices climbed by Rs 1,118 per kg, gaining 0.71% against the previous close. The latest rates were updated at 7:22 AM IST on November 24.

Gold prices differ slightly across Indian cities due to local dealer premiums, transportation expenses and other market-related factors. Buyers in major jewellery markets, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, may therefore find variations in the prices quoted by local jewellers.

The purity of gold is another important consideration when purchasing jewellery. While 24-carat gold contains 99.9% pure gold and is commonly preferred for investment in coins and bars, 22-carat gold contains approximately 91.6% gold and is widely used in jewellery making.

Gold and Silver Rates - November 24, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,19,650 Rs 1,30,620 Rs 1,59,072 Mumbai Rs 1,19,470 Rs 1,30,420 Rs 1,58,997 Kolkata Rs 1,19,290 Rs 1,30,220 Rs 1,59,097 Chennai Rs 1,19,730 Rs 1,30,710 Rs 1,59,097 Bengaluru Rs 1,19,640 Rs 1,30,610 Rs 1,59,157 Hyderabad Rs 1,19,700 Rs 1,30,670 Rs 1,59,032

Silver, meanwhile, continues to attract attention from both investors and consumers, with its price movements influenced by international market trends, industrial demand and currency fluctuations.

It is important to remember that the bullion rates listed below are reference prices and may vary at individual jewellery outlets. The final purchase price of gold jewellery will also depend on making charges, wastage, applicable taxes and the design of the ornament. A 3% GST is applicable on the jewellery bill.