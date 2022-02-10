  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpiceJet offers to pay Rs 600 crore in cash to Kalanithi Maran, KAL Airways

    "The Court has instructed the other side to examine SpiceJet's request and has scheduled the issue for 14 February 2022," the official stated.
     

    SpiceJet offers to pay Rs 600 crore in cash to Kalanithi Maran KAL Airways gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said that it has offered to pay Rs 600 crore in cash in the share transfer case with Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways for a full and final settlement of all disputes, after the Supreme Court asked the airline's former promoter to consider the airline's settlement offer.

    A SpiceJet spokeswoman stated that the offer was made at today's Supreme Court hearing, and that SpiceJet had already paid Rs 308 crore in cash and submitted a bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore out of the primary sum of Rs 578 crore granted in arbitration. "The Court has instructed the other side to examine SpiceJet's request and has scheduled the issue for 14 February 2022," the official stated.

    The spokesperson also stated that Mukul Rohatgi, Senior Counsel representing SpiceJet, proposed paying the bank guarantee equivalent amount of Rs 270 crore in cash and topping it up with an additional Rs 22 crore, bringing the total payout to Rs 600 crore as the full and final settlement of all disputes between the parties.

    Previously, an arbitration tribunal comprised of three retired Supreme Court justices, Arijit Pasayat, Hemant Laxman Gokhale, and KSP Radhakrishnan, had unanimously dismissed Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways' damages suit against SpiceJet.

    The dispute erupted when co-founder Ajay Singh reclaimed control of the airline in February 2015, in the midst of a financial crisis. In February 2015, Maran and KAL Airways handed to Singh their whole 350.4 million equity shares in SpiceJet, equating to a 58.46% ownership in the airline.

    Also Read | Supreme Court grants 3 weeks to SpiceJet to settle financial issues with Swiss firm

    Also Read | SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option, allows passengers to pay fare in instalments

    Also Read | Air India disinvestment: Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submit final bids

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8% - ADT

    RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8%

    Reliance invests Rs 50 dot16 crore in Bengaluru-based EV tech company Altigreen gcw

    Reliance invests Rs 50.16 crore in Bengaluru-based EV tech company Altigreen

    Gautam Adani bags place in list of world s top 10 richest surpasses Mark Zuckerberg gcw

    Gautam Adani bags place in list of world's top 10 richest, surpasses Mark Zuckerberg

    Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Recent Stories

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 14-dnm

    Karnataka HC says no hijab till final judgment, adjourns case till Monday

    People won't be murdered over religion and caste: Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark - ADT

    "People won't be murdered over religion and caste": Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan-vpn

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives drb

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon