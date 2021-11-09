  • Facebook
    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option, allows passengers to pay fare in instalments

    The 'Walnut 369' payment solution is powered by Capital Float and available on SpiceJet's payment page.

    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option allows passengers to pay fare in instalments gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 5:35 PM IST
    SpiceJet, a low-cost airline, has unveiled a new ticket payment option that allows travellers to pay their costs in three, six or 12 instalments. The airline has launched a 'Pay Later' or 'Cardless EMI' plan, which provides customers with increased flexibility, affordability, and convenience by allowing them to buy an aircraft ticket online and pay in three, six, nine, or twelve instalments. The 'Walnut 369' payment solution is powered by Capital Float and available on SpiceJet's payment page.

    According to a press statement, as part of the launch deal, buyers will enjoy a three-month EMI option at no additional cost. To use the EMI system, travellers must enter basic information such as their PAN number, Aadhar number, or VID and authenticate it with a one-time password. Customers will be required to pay the first EMI using their UPI ID, and subsequent EMIs would be deducted from the same UPI ID, according to the business. It added that passengers are not needed to enter credit card or debit card information to take advantage of the EMI scheme.

    Also Read | Air India disinvestment: Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submit final bids

    According to the airline, the new function provides clients with an utterly cardless experience because no credit or debit card information is necessary to obtain EMIs.
    SpiceJet's Chief Commercial Officer, Shilpa Bhatia, stated that the objective is to provide better convenience by allowing travellers to pay in simple instalments based on their budget. She further stated that customers would not be charged a foreclosure fee if they elect to cancel the loan before the scheduled EMI date. The airline now runs a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s, and freighters. It is the most significant regional player, with 63 daily flights under the UDAN regional connectivity plan.

    Also Read | Boeing 737 Max aircraft to return to Indian skies after 2.5 years

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 5:35 PM IST
