Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the Vera Rubin AI accelerator is in full production. SK hynix leads as the main HBM supplier with a 60-70% share, while Samsung has recovered, securing a 25-30% share of the crucial AI platform.

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Monday that the company's next artificial intelligence accelerator, Vera Rubin, was in full production, confirming at his GTC Taipei keynote that high-bandwidth memory (HMB) from Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and Micron will go into the platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SK hynix Leads, Samsung Recovers

According to a news report by The Korea Herald, "The three suppliers were already expected. What the keynote, held alongside the Computex trade show in Taipei, settled is that the chip has moved from road map to volume production, which fixes the order each maker has actually won." As per the news report, the order leaves SK hynix in front, with industry estimates putting it at roughly 60 to 70 per cent of Nvidia's HBM4 volume for the Rubin launch, the position it built supplying the current generation. Samsung's share is estimated at 25 to 30 per cent, with Micron taking a smaller, supplementary share. For Samsung, that is still ground regained. After falling behind SK hynix on HBM, it cleared Nvidia's qualification tests at the 10 and 11 gigabit-per-second data rates the Rubin design demands and began shipping its 12-layer HBM4 early this year. Securing a quarter or more of the order on the most important AI platform marks a recovery from the rounds it lost.

High-Bandwidth Memory's Growing Stakes

High-bandwidth memory, the stacked memory that feeds data to AI processors, is the part Korea's two chipmakers compete hardest to sell, and the money at stake keeps climbing. Citing Morgan Stanley, the report estimated that memory now accounts for a share of the parts cost of a Rubin rack that is 435 per cent higher than in the previous generation.

The Race for Next-Generation Memory

The contest is already moving on. Samsung has begun shipping early samples of HBM4E, the seventh-generation memory aimed at the Vera Rubin Ultra due in late 2027. Huang travels to Seoul this week to meet the heads of Korea's largest conglomerates, with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won expected to discuss memory among other topics. (ANI)