Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited crossed 10 million sq ft of operational portfolio, the first listed flex workspace provider in India to do so. This reflects a shift to managed, campus-led office solutions by large corporates and GCCs.

India's flexible workspace industry is witnessing a significant scale-up as enterprise demand shifts towards managed, campus-led office solutions, with Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited crossing 10 million square feet of operational portfolio.

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The company, in an official statement on Tuesday, stated that this milestone makes Smartworks the first listed flexible workspace provider in India to achieve this scale, reflecting broader structural changes in the office real estate market. It stated, "This milestone follows the operationalisation of the Tata Intellion Park centre in Mumbai. The company recently announced the addition of a Forbes 2000 company at this centre and continues to see healthy traction".

Shift Towards Managed Office Spaces

Industry trends indicate that demand is increasingly being driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and large corporates looking for scalable, multi-city workspace solutions with predictable costs and operational efficiency. Companies are moving away from traditional leasing models towards managed office spaces that offer flexibility, standardisation, and faster deployment.

Commenting on the development, Neetish Sarda, Founder and Managing Director of Smartworks, said the shift reflects evolving enterprise needs. "This milestone reflects the structural shift underway in India's office market, where enterprise demand is moving towards managed, campus-led solutions that offer scale, consistency, and long-term visibility," he said.

Campus-Led Model Gains Traction

The campus-led model, which involves leasing entire buildings and converting them into managed workspaces, is gaining traction among enterprises seeking to expand across multiple cities without directly handling real estate operations.

The industry is also seeing longer-term commitments from clients, improved occupancy levels, and increased revenue visibility, suggesting a move towards more stable and predictable growth patterns.

From Niche to Core Real Estate Strategy

With its expanding portfolio and growing enterprise client base, Smartworks' scale milestone highlights how India's flexible workspace sector is transitioning from a niche offering to a core component of corporate real estate strategy.

Smartworks is India's largest managed office platform by total area under management, with a footprint of approximately 15.3 million sq. ft. across 63 centres in 15 cities in India and Singapore as on December 31, 2025. The Company partners with developers to transform large, bare-shell assets into fully managed, enterprise-grade campuses. (ANI)