SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won met TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei to expand cooperation on next-gen HBM and advanced packaging for AI chips. The meeting follows Chey's talks with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid a global supply crunch for AI components.

SK, TSMC Deepen AI Chip Collaboration

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is deepening ties with leading global AI chipmakers, holding talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chairman C.C. Wei in Taiwan just days after meeting Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

According to the report, the meeting, held on Wednesday, was the first in-person talk between Chey and Wei since June 2024, SK hynix said Thursday. It came as global AI chip supply chains face growing bottlenecks amid surging demand from big tech companies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging technologies, which are considered critical for enhancing the performance and efficiency of AI accelerators.

"Both sides agreed to broaden their collaboration across next-generation HBM development and advanced packaging, in a concerted effort to stay ahead in the fast-evolving AI market," the report quoted SK hynix saying.

Reinforcing Ties with Nvidia

SK hynix, the world's largest supplier of HBM chips, has been working with TSMC to strengthen its presence in the custom AI memory market. The company's sixth-generation HBM4, set to be used in Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform, combines TSMC's 12-nanometer base die technology with SK hynix's 1b DRAM process, its fifth-generation 10-nanometer-class technology.

Chey also used his visit to Computex 2026 in Taiwan to reinforce relations with Huang, whose company remains one of SK hynix's largest HBM customers. During a visit to SK hynix's exhibition booth in Taipei on Tuesday, the report quoted, Huang wrote "Please make more" on an HBM4E sample, highlighting Nvidia's strong demand for the Korean chipmaker's next-generation AI memory products.

Nvidia CEO's Seoul Visit

According to the report, Chey and Huang are expected to continue their discussions in Seoul on Friday. They are scheduled to meet with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder and Chairman Lee Hae-jin in Seoul's Seongsu district.

Huang will arrive in Seoul on Friday for a visit focused on AI, robotics, gaming and semiconductor technologies. He is scheduled to appear on the television programme "You Quiz on the Block" and will throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Doosan Bears baseball game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Sunday. Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won will join him as the ceremonial batter.

According to the baseball club, Huang will wear a Doosan Bears uniform with the number 93, representing Nvidia's founding year of 1993. Park will wear number 96, symbolising Doosan's founding year of 1896.

Huang is also expected to meet NC CEO Kim Taek-jin to discuss cooperation in gaming and physical AI.

The report stated that the following day, he is scheduled to hold discussions with startup founders and students. A closed-door meeting with leaders of Korean AI and robotics startups is expected to take place at The Shilla Seoul, with participants likely to include Nota AI, RLWRLD and Upstage. The Nvidia chief is also expected to visit Seoul National University's AI Institute and Robotics Institute.

The visit follows an earlier trip by his daughter and Nvidia board member Madison Huang. During the trip, the Nvidia chief will also visit the headquarters of major Korean companies. At Naver's 1784 headquarters, he is expected to discuss cooperation in areas such as AI factories, sovereign AI and physical AI. Visits to Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group offices are also being planned, according to the report. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)