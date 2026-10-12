Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Singapore focused on attracting global investment for India's key sectors like infrastructure, AI, and semiconductors. She held meetings with Singapore's leaders and top institutional investors to boost financial cooperation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Singapore has strengthened investment outreach to global institutional investors, with discussions focusing on mobilising long-term capital for India's infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor, renewable energy and financial services sectors.

High-Level Political and Strategic Dialogue

During her October 8-11 visit, Sitharaman held high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, leading financial institutions and global investors to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral investment and financial cooperation amid global economic uncertainties. The minister met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to review progress under the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and discuss ways to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Mobilising Global Capital

As part of the investment outreach, Sitharaman participated in a business roundtable involving representatives of JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, PIMCO, Temasek, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and other major investment firms. Discussions covered India's economic reforms, financial market developments, the implications of advances in AI and opportunities to increase global capital flows into Indian assets. The participants expressed confidence in India's growth prospects and called for continued predictable, fiscally prudent and growth-oriented policies, alongside a focus on infrastructure, according to the government.

In separate meetings with institutional investors, banks and global corporations, the minister explored financing opportunities across infrastructure, semiconductors, data centres, renewable energy, manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprises, healthcare and food supply chains. Sitharaman also encouraged investors to consider infrastructure projects from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund pipeline and explore opportunities through the GIFT International Financial Services Centre.

Focus on Sector-Specific Cooperation

The discussions extended to financial connectivity and emerging technologies. Meetings with Singapore's financial authorities, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore, covered tokenisation of financial assets, digital money, central bank digital currencies and interoperable settlement arrangements. Singapore expressed interest in sharing its experience in asset tokenisation.

Engagements also examined cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing, AI infrastructure, workforce training, electric mobility, aircraft maintenance and sustainable finance.

Strengthening Business-to-Business Links

Separately, discussions with the Singapore Business Federation focused on strengthening business-to-business connections through targeted business matching and visits by Singaporean business delegations to India. Potential areas included semiconductor supply chains, food processing and aviation maintenance.

The visit concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding investment, deepening financial connectivity and strengthening economic cooperation. The government said the engagements would support follow-up discussions to mobilise long-term institutional capital and advance investment in India's strategic and growth-oriented sectors. (ANI)