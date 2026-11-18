Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the fifth pre-Budget consultation with capital market and BFSI sector leaders in New Delhi to discuss recommendations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, scheduled for presentation on February 1.

Sitharaman Chairs Fifth Pre-Budget Meeting with BFSI Sector Leaders

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the fifth pre-Budget consultation meeting with stakeholders from the capital markets, BFSI sector in New Delhi today ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the fifth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders from the capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said on X.

The ministry further stated on X that senior finance officials joined the minister during the discussions with industry representatives. "The meeting was also attended by Secretaries, Department of Economic Affairs; @DFS_India @FinMinIndia; and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India," the post added.

This meeting followed the fourth pre-Budget consultation, which Sitharaman chaired on Tuesday with stakeholders from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and startup ecosystem.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt.@nsitharamanchairs the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation with stakeholders from the MSMEs sector and startup ecosystem in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said on X regarding Tuesday's session.

According to the ministry, the fourth consultation also included the Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), alongside the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman kicked off the meetings by chairing the first round of pre-Budget consultations. That initial meeting saw the participation of the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser, and other senior departmental officials. These consultations serve as a platform for industry representatives and economic experts to share their recommendations and highlight sector-specific concerns. Through this process, the government aims to incorporate diverse perspectives into the Budget-making exercise.

The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027. The Economic Survey, which provides an assessment of the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be presented on January 29 or January 31, 2027. (ANI)