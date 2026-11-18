MNRE Secretary Santosh Sarangi suggests exploring policy alternatives to the PLI scheme, like duty adjustments, to aid industries. He remains confident India will hit its 500GW renewable energy target by 2030 and confirms PM-KUSUM talks are active.

Govt May Explore Alternatives To PLI Scheme For Industrial Support

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The government may explore alternatives to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, including adjustments to basic customs duties and the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), to support domestic industries, said Santosh Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Sarangi said the government could consider different policy mechanisms to support industries rather than relying solely on production-linked incentives. "PLI may not be required every time we want to support a sector," he said, stressing, "There could be other mechanisms like tweaking of basic custom duty or ALMM or some other kind of support. So I was not specifically mentioning a particular sector here."

However, Sarangi clarified that his remarks were not directed at any particular industry. "So, I was not specifically mentioning a particular sector here," he added. Highlighting India's renewable energy ambitions, the MNRE Secretary expressed confidence that the country would achieve its target of installing 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He attributed the positive outlook to policy certainty, government initiatives to create demand and the growing adoption of decentralised renewable energy solutions through flagship schemes. "Given the kind of policy certainty that we have provided, the market creation efforts which government has done, and the distributed renewable energy's popularization through PM Suryagarh and PM Kusum, we are very optimistic that 500 Gigawatt of installation will happen by 2030," Sarangi said.

He noted that the FICCI annual general meeting provided an opportunity for senior government officials to discuss policy initiatives, ongoing schemes and the future outlook for various sectors. Sarangi said his discussions at the event focused on the renewable energy sector and the roadmap for achieving India's 2030 capacity target. Meanwhile, responding to a question on whether the government plans to extend the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, which is scheduled to conclude in March, Sarangi indicated that discussions were underway. "Work is going on in that direction," he said. Launched in 2019, PM-KUSUM is a government scheme aimed at promoting solar energy adoption in agriculture, reducing farmers' dependence on diesel and grid electricity, and enhancing their income.

Speaking at the event, Sarangi highlighted India's growing solar manufacturing capacity, noting that module manufacturing has reached 225 GW while cell manufacturing stands at 47 GW and is expected to touch 100 GW soon. He said ingot-wafer capacity currently stands at 2 GW, with another 80 GW announced, while discussions are underway with the Finance Ministry on a support scheme for polysilicon manufacturing. (ANI)