Singapore Airlines will introduce Starlink's high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi starting Q1 2027. The new service will be progressively rolled out across its Airbus A350-900 and A380 fleets, promising faster and more reliable connectivity.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Monday announced that it will introduce next-generation high-speed in-flight connectivity powered by Starlink, with a progressive rollout beginning in the first quarter of 2027.

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The airline said the deployment will be carried out across its Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range fleet, as well as its A380 aircraft, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

Next-Generation Connectivity

According to the airline, the new service will leverage Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network to deliver faster and more reliable internet connectivity onboard. With over 10,000 satellites in orbit, the system can provide multi-gigabit broadband speeds, enabling passengers to enjoy uninterrupted connectivity throughout their journey.

Enhancing the Travel Experience

"Fast, seamless connectivity is, today, an essential part of the travel experience. Singapore Airlines already offers the world's most comprehensive complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi across our entire fleet," said Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Singapore Airlines.

"Starlink will take this to the next level by delivering next-generation high-speed connectivity, enabling customers to stay entertained, connected, and productive throughout their journey, with a smoother and seamless experience from take-off to landing," he added.

Seamless Connectivity and Complimentary Access

The airline noted that the enhanced connectivity will support activities such as video streaming, social media usage, online gaming, and large file transfers across all cabin classes. Importantly, SIA confirmed that its existing policy of offering unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi will continue on Starlink-enabled aircraft. This benefit will be available to Suites, First Class, and Business Class passengers, as well as PPS Club members and KrisFlyer members travelling in Premium Economy and Economy Class.

A Redefined Flying Experience

Jason Fritch, Vice President of Starlink Enterprise Sales at SpaceX, said, "We are excited to bring Starlink on board Singapore Airlines. Customers and crew will soon experience seamless, low-latency connectivity as they travel."

"Whether flying long-haul or ultra-long-haul distances, Starlink is redefining what is possible for leisure and business travellers alike - making every flight more enjoyable and infinitely more connected," he added.

The move underscores SIA's continued focus on enhancing customer experience through advanced digital solutions. (ANI)