Singapore Airlines reveals that 46,000 booking records were potentially exposed following a cybersecurity breach at its reservation technology provider, Amadeus. Other major global airlines have also reported similar incidents.

Singapore Airlines Cybersecurity Incident

Singapore Airlines has said that around 46,000 booking records may have been affected by a cybersecurity breach involving Amadeus, its reservation technology provider, adding to a growing list of airlines reporting possible customer data exposure, according to a Reuters report. The airline said the information potentially accessed included customers' names, booking reference numbers, travel itineraries and booking classes. Additional personal information, including email addresses, phone numbers, travel document details and KrisFlyer membership numbers, may have been exposed in around 620 booking records, Reuters reported.

Singapore Airlines clarified that its own information technology systems had not been breached and that bookings had not been modified. Amadeus also confirmed that bank account and credit card information had not been leaked, the report said. As a precaution, the carrier is contacting affected customers with upcoming travel plans and changing their booking reference numbers to reduce the risk of unauthorised access to their reservations.

Global Impact on Airlines

The incident has affected multiple airlines using Amadeus' reservation technology. Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines, South Korea's Asiana Airlines and Malaysia Airlines have also reported that some customer information may have been compromised in the breach. Malaysia Airlines had said on Sunday that the incident could have affected customer information processed between August 2023 and September 2026. The airline said its own IT systems had not been breached and there was no evidence that financial information had been accessed, Reuters reported.

Cathay Pacific had reported that data relating to 53,000 bookings was affected, while Japan Airlines said the breach involved information concerning 92,000 customers. Amadeus said it had become aware of a vulnerability affecting a travel booking display environment. However, the company did not respond to Reuters' question about the total number of customers whose information may have been affected. The latest disclosure highlights the widening impact of the incident across airlines that rely on the reservation technology provider. Singapore Airlines said it was reaching out to affected passengers as it continued to address the potential exposure of customer information.

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