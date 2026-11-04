The National Stock Exchange has held a bhoomi pujan for its new Mumbai office at BKC. Designed by Hafeez Contractor, the facility supports long-term growth, while the exchange also reported a 23 percent rise in net profit for Q2 FY27.

NSE Initiates New Office Construction in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has performed the bhoomi pujan ceremony for its new office building at G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, the stock exchange said in a statement. The NSE's new office building will be constructed on plots C-81 and C-82 in G Block of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), spread across approximately 10,995 square metres.

“The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) today performed the Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony at its new land parcel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, ahead of the start of construction,” NSE said. As per the release, the land has been allotted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on an 80-year lease. Furthermore, the building, designed by architect Hafeez Contractor, was also unveiled during the ceremony.

“The new development will support the Exchange's long-term growth and expansion,” NSE said in the release. The ceremony was attended by NSE Chairperson Srinivas Injeti, Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, along with members of the exchange's Board and senior leadership team.

Financial Performance Review

In a separate development, NSE reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 2,578 crore in the second quarter of FY27, driven primarily by higher transaction revenues and a sharp reduction in expenditure compared with the corresponding period last year.

Apart from this, the exchange reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income to Rs 4,554 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 4,160 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from transaction charges also grew 9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,035 crore from Rs 2,789 crore, supported by higher trading volumes in the cash market and equity options segments.

During the quarter, the cash market's average daily traded volume (ADTV) surged 24 per cent YoY to Rs 1,18,377 crore. Meanwhile, ADTV in the equity options segment, measured in premium value, increased 3 per cent to Rs 47,977 crore, while the equity futures segment registered an ADTV of Rs 1,24,574 crore. (ANI)

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