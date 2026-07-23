Jaipur's Shubhashish Geeta township, developed by The House of Shubhashish, has earned the IGBC Platinum rating, the highest green building certification in India. It is now one of only two projects in Rajasthan to achieve this distinction.

The House of Shubhashish, the Jaipur-based real estate developer and a part of JK Jajoo Ventures, announced that its delivered township Shubhashish Geeta has been awarded IGBC Platinum, the highest certification conferred by the Indian Green Building Council. Shubhashish Geeta now stands among just two Platinum rated projects in all of Rajasthan. With this achievement, The House of Shubhashish reinforces its position as a leading name in green residential development in Rajasthan.

Understanding the IGBC Platinum Rating

The Indian Green Building Council, established under the Confederation of Indian Industry in 2001, is the country's premier certification body for sustainable construction. Platinum is the topmost of its four rating levels and denotes global leadership in environmentally responsible building. A project earns it only after a rigorous evaluation spanning energy performance, water conservation, green cover, materials, indoor environmental quality, site planning, and innovation, where 80 points or more must be secured out of 100.

Benefits for Homeowners

For homeowners, the rating translates into tangible everyday advantages. Green certified homes typically deliver measurable savings on electricity and water, offer cleaner indoor air with abundant natural light and ventilation, and hold stronger long-term value as environmental standards across India continue to rise.

Leadership on the Milestone

Speaking on the milestone, Mohit Jajoo, Executive Director & CEO, The House of Shubhashish, said, "Our goal from the very first project was simple: homes where families breathe cleaner air, spend less on power and water, and live closer to nature. The IGBC Platinum rating is India's most rigorous independent measure of whether a developer has honoured that intent. To see Shubhashish Geeta counted among just two Platinum rated projects in Rajasthan, affirms that the way we build is the way homes should be built."

Commitment to Sustainable Design

The recognition reflects choices embedded at the master planning stage across every Shubhashish community, from extensive native landscaping and rainwater harvesting to water recycling systems, energy efficient common infrastructure, and layouts designed to maximise daylight and cross ventilation in each home. Shubhashish Geeta, the delivered township in Mansarovar Extension, Jaipur, now serves as living proof of this standard, while Shubhashish Prakash in Mansarovar Extension, Shubhashish Forest on Ajmer Road, and the waterfront residences of Shubhashish Marina in Jagatpura will carry the same benchmark forward.

"For a family that owns a home in Shubhashish Geeta, this recognition carries a simple promise. Your home consumes less, costs less to run, and looks after your health each day you live in it. Sustainability and luxury are one idea for us, because the healthiest home is also the finest one. Every home we build is a greener, healthier place to live, and that is the standard we will carry into each new city we enter," added Mohit Jajoo.

Founder's Perspective

The green-first philosophy behind the recognition traces back to the group's founding vision. J.K. Jajoo, Founder & Chairman, JK Jajoo Ventures, said, "When we set out to build in Jaipur, we wanted our name to stand for homes that are good for the people inside them and good for the land they sit on. This recognition from the Indian Green Building Council is proof that the principle holds. It belongs to every family who chose to live the way we build, and it is the standard every company under our group will answer to."

Future Projects and Expansion

The House of Shubhashish continues to expand across Jaipur and Indore, with every new project designed to the same green standard that earned this recognition. According to company information, The House of Shubhashish is a Jaipur-based real estate developer under JK Jajoo Ventures, known for creating green, open, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. Its portfolio spans premium villas, waterfront residences, apartments, and plotted developments across Jaipur and Indore, including Shubhashish Forest, Shubhashish Marina, Shubhashish Prakash, and Shubhashish Geeta. (ANI)