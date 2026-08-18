Logistics company Shiprocket's IPO got a massive response from investors, getting oversubscribed by a whopping 99.38 times. The company aims to raise ₹1,617 crore and is set to list on the stock exchanges on August 19.

Shiprocket IPO: Logistics platform Shiprocket Limited is all set to get listed on the stock exchanges next week. The company's IPO, which ran from August 12 to August 14, received tremendous support from investors. On the final day, the issue was subscribed a total of 99.38 times.

Through this IPO, the company has set a target to raise ₹1,617 crore, with a total of 16,67,61,566 shares on offer.

Company employees get a ₹9 discount per share

Shiprocket had set a price band of ₹92- ₹ 97 per share, with a face value of ₹10. Employees who participated in the IPO were given a discount of ₹9 per share.

The company will be listed on the stock exchange on August 19

After the IPO closed on Friday, August 14, the share allotment will happen on Monday, August 17. The shares will be credited to Demat accounts on August 18. Applicants who were not allotted shares will also receive their refunds on August 18. Finally, the company will make its stock market debut on August 19.

The proposed IPO was initially for ₹2,342.3 crore

Under the Shiprocket IPO, 9,12,99,203 new shares worth ₹885 crore will be issued. The company's promoters will sell 7,54,62,363 shares worth ₹732 crore through an Offer for Sale (OFS). It's worth noting that Shiprocket had submitted draft papers to SEBI in December 2025 for a ₹2,342.3 crore IPO proposal. However, the company has now reduced its IPO size.

How is it performing in the grey market?

According to data from investorgain.com, Shiprocket Limited's shares were trading at a strong premium of ₹31 (31.96%) on Saturday. The company's shares are getting a good response in the grey market. However, there has been a slight dip compared to August 13, when Shiprocket's shares were trading at a premium of ₹36.5. It's important to remember that the GMP is likely to fluctuate significantly until the company is listed on the domestic stock market.

Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is risky. Asianet News Network does not encourage investment. This report is for informational purposes only. Please consult experts before investing in the market.