Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    The Consolidated Revenue of the Company grew by more than 50% year on year to ₹233.24 Crore against ₹154.63 Crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    New Delhi, July 19th,2022: Share India Securities Limited, one of India’s leading technology-based financial conglomerates continued its growth trajectory, closing the first quarter of F.Y. 2022-23 with industry-leading growth in both revenue and PAT.


    The Consolidated Revenue of the Company grew by more than 50% year on year to ₹233.24 Crore against ₹154.63 Crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, continued to maintain its track record of consistency in performance through the different market and macroeconomic cycles due to its diversified business model. The consolidated profit after tax (after minority interest) swelled from ₹34.18 Crore to ₹59.17 Crore. The Company has built a credible track record in building scale and delivering high growth consistently.

    Share India Securities Limited is a key player in the Indian derivative market segment and is a pioneer when it comes to technology and has maintained its position because of constant innovation and R&D. Share India continues to develop its product portfolio and will expand its customer base along with enhancing customer experience. Going forward the company will further hone customers’ access to algorithm-based trading.

    Commenting on the announcement of results, Mr. Kamlesh Shah, Managing Director, Share India Securities Limited, said, “This Our growth has been made possible because of our continuous intent and investment in technology and provides clients with unparalleled trading experience. Even though there has been some uncertainty in the market, our company has shown significant growth owing to our strong fundamentals and commitment to our customers. “
    Mr. Sachin Gupta, CEO, and Whole Time Director, Share India said, “We will continue to innovate in multiple directions to sustain this growth trajectory. The impetus will be on introducing world-class internet-based technology platforms that allow us to take the pole position in the retail market.”

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reliance Jio bets big on 5G deposits highest earnest money gcw

    Reliance Jio bets big on 5G, deposits highest earnest money

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league-ayh

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league

    Work from home to be allowed in SEZs may be extended up to 50 per cent employees Details here gcw

    Work from home to be allowed in SEZs, may be extended up to 50% employees; Details here

    Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil

    Modi govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil

    Is Remuno The Crypto Payment Provider That The Internet Needs?-snt

    Is Remuno The Crypto Payment Provider That The Internet Needs?

    Recent Stories

    SEXY bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage on her vacay with beau Pete Davidson RBA

    SEXY bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage on her vacay with beau Pete Davidson

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones cites national security gcw

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones, cites national security

    JEE Main second session postponed to begin from July 25 announces NTA gcw

    JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

    Urfi Javed hot videos and pictures in black see through dress (Watch) RBA

    Urfi Javed's HOT videos and pictures in black see-through dress (Watch)

    Shashi Tharoor reveals word of the day this time it is Algospeak gcw

    Shashi Tharoor reveals 'word of the day', this time it is 'Algospeak'

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon