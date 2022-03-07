Sensex, Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices

Sensex plunged 1,453.51 points to 52,880.30 in opening trade, while the Nifty tanked over 400 points to 15,831.85.

Tracking weak global markets and elevated oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 3 per cent in opening trade on Monday. Sensex plunged 1,453.51 points to 52,880.30 in opening trade, while the Nifty tanked over 400 points to 15,831.85.

Extending its downtrend for the fourth straight session on Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and slumped 1,620.73 points or 2.98 per cent to 52,713.08. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tanked 447.05 points or 2.75 per cent and slipped below the 16,000 level to 15,798.30, news agency PTI reported.

In the previous trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended at 54,333.81, down by 768.87 points or 1.40 per cent. The NSE Nifty slumped 252.70 points or 1.53 per cent to end at 16,245.35.

Stock exchanges in the US closed in the negative zone on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged 8.84 per cent to USD 128.6 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,631.02 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Russia’s escalating war in Ukraine has sent commodity and energy prices soaring, boosted safe havens and hammered Europe’s common currency and its stock markets.

This has had an impact on West and Asian markets too. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dealt the economy a fresh blow, especially as energy prices soar.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading significantly lower in mid-session deals, PTI reported.

