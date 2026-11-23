India has affirmed its dedication to the India-UK trade agreement, dismissing claims of a pullback. Officials are addressing technical tariff classification issues for bulk Scotch whisky imports to resolve the matter with the UK swiftly.

India Reaffirms Commitment to UK Trade Deal Amid Whisky Tariff Issue

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India has said it remains fully committed to the India-UK trade agreement (CETA), and that the holdup over bulk Scotch whisky imports is a narrow technical issue over tariff classification, not a pullback from concessions. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said so while briefing reporters on the matter.

"The commitment is as given under CETA," Agarwal said, adding that there is "no pull back, push back" and that the position is clear at all levels of government and has been conveyed to UK authorities. He said he met UK importers about 15 days ago and understood them to be satisfied with the engagement and the way forward.

Agarwal said India's concessions were granted on the understanding that bulk Scotch whisky is imported under HSN code 220830. It has now emerged that bulk Scotch has also been entering under 220890, a residual "others" category, and the two lines carry different concessions. The 220890 route stems from court rulings. Importers challenged the revenue department's view that the product belonged under 220830, and judgments dating to the early 1990s, including from the Bombay and Delhi High Courts, backed them.

"Negotiators were not aware" that bulk Scotch also came under the residual line, the Commerce Secretary said, noting that the "others" category covers hundreds of products and nobody tracks what enters under it. He said even the UK side did not raise the issue earlier, and that British industry representations recorded in a UK House of Commons committee report after the agreement was signed show it came to their knowledge later too.

The Commerce Ministry is working closely with the Finance Ministry, which has held meetings, and Agarwal said there has been progress. He said the aim is a technical fix that does not violate court orders while respecting CETA concessions "in spirit." In the meantime, the revenue authorities, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, have been asked to release consignments following due procedure.

"To my knowledge the cargo has been released," Agarwal said, adding that these will be dealt with according to the clarification once it is issued. He acknowledged that UK government has flagged the issue to us. We are engaged talking to them. He urged the media to report facts but not conclude whether India is honouring or dishonouring the agreement. "We have not reached that stage where both sides are saying different things," he said, adding that a final position on whether the product falls under the concession has yet to be taken.

He also noted that bulk Scotch feeds a domestic supply chain of blending, bottling and packaging that supports employment, which is why the government wants the issue settled quickly. This situation has arisen due to the fact that the said products have been imported under different HS codes in the past. For many years, major importers declared most of these goods, described as Compound Alcoholic Preparations (CAP), Concentrates of Alcoholic Beverages (CAB) or bulk whisky (raw material), under sub-heading 2208 90. The importers’ own stance before Indian courts, over decades, has been that such bulk spirit is a raw material and not whisky. This practice seems to be in the knowledge of the UK Scotch Whisky Association, as is borne out by their submissions to the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee. The Association has stated that this tariff line was being used for the majority of bulk Scotch whisky exports for regulatory reasons, but had not been liberalised to the same extent as the Scotch-specific tariff lines. The House of Commons Business and Trade Committee, in its report on the CETA published on 21.01.2026, has recorded the concerns raised by the Scotch Whisky Association regarding tariff liberalisation under HS 2208 90. The matter, therefore, is about classifying the goods under the correct tariff line and applying the corresponding duty. The Government of India remains fully committed to the India-UK CETA. The Department of Commerce is working with the Department of Revenue, the industry and the UK side for an early resolution of the matter. (ANI)