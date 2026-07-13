SBI Funds Management Ltd. will launch its Rs 11,692 crore IPO from July 14-16. The issue involves a 10% stake sale by SBI and Amundi, with a price band of ₹545-₹574 per share. The company expects to list on the stock exchanges next week.

IPO Details and Listing Timeline

SBI Funds Management Ltd. expects to list on the stock exchanges next week after the close of its Rs 11,692 crore IPO, with the company currently undertaking investor outreach programmes across major cities to create awareness about the issue, which involves an Offer for Sale (OFS) of a 10 per cent stake by SBI and Amundi, MD and CEO Debashish Mishra said on Monday.

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"Everything else is filed, RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) filed and from tomorrow to 16th July we will have three days for offer and next week sometime we will be listing in the stock exchange," Mishra told ANI. He was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the press conference of SBI Funds Management Limited for its forthcoming launch of Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO, which opens for subscription from July 14 to July 16, comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) involving a 10 per cent divestment by SBI and Amundi. The company has fixed a price band of ₹545 to ₹574 per share and has also lined up anchor investors for the issue, he said.

Ahead of the launch, SBI Funds Management has conducted investor outreach programmes across major cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Delhi, with teams visiting other centres to create awareness among investors about the IPO.

Company Vision and Strategic Priorities

Mishra said the objective of the IPO is to bring greater convenience to the market and increase participation among investors. The company said its long-term vision is to expand investment participation in the country and become the preferred fund manager for Indian investors.

"We want to be the fund managers to Indian. Like our parent is banker to every Indian. So SBI mutual fund will aspire to be the fund manager to every Indian," Mishra said.

He said the company's key priorities over the next five years include democratisation of investments, digital delivery and providing value to investors. "Being a 140 crore country, we have hardly 10 crore which are the mutual fund or any investment. We will bring that to more," Mishra said. He added that digital platforms will play a crucial role in expanding access to investment products and improving investor experience.

Focus on Digital Expansion and Customer Reach

During the event, Mishra and D.P. Singh, Joint CEO, SBI Funds Management Ltd., also interacted with journalists and highlighted the company's focus on digital expansion and said the company aims to make digital delivery the primary channel for reaching 100 million customers, with a focus on seamless, technology-driven investor services.

The company has launched an AI-powered investment app that provides interactive investment suggestions while incorporating risk management measures for investors.

The officials said the proposed One Nation, One KYC framework will be a major enabler for the mutual fund industry by allowing KYC portability from banks and making investment onboarding easier for customers. They said there is significant growth potential, with only around 55 lakh SBI customers currently investing through SBI Funds Management despite the bank's large customer base.

The company also plans to expand its international presence through its GIFT City subsidiary, which will facilitate outbound investments by Indian investors and inbound investment opportunities into India.

Role of Artificial Intelligence

On the use of Artificial Intelligence, officials said AI is helping fund managers analyse large volumes of data, process company interactions and research reports, and reduce cognitive bias in investment decisions, while final investment decisions will continue to remain with humans.

SBI Funds Management said it will continue to strengthen technology, investor education and financial awareness initiatives to increase mutual fund participation across the country.

Growth in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs)

On Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), company officials said the segment is growing faster than mutual funds in percentage terms, with rising demand from niche investors as the Indian economy expands. They said the company plans to offer products in Category II and Category III AIFs, adding that earlier regulatory challenges have eased and growth in alternative products is expected to accelerate. (ANI)