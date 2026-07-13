Retail inflation in India increased to 4.38% in June, exceeding the RBI's forecast. This rise was mainly due to higher food prices, with food inflation reaching 5.32%. Vegetables, jewellery, and personal care items saw significant price jumps.

Retail inflation rose to 4.38 per cent in June from 3.93 per cent in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Monday. The June print was higher than the Reserve Bank of India's projection of 4.2 per cent for Q1 FY 2026-27.

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Key Inflation Drivers

The data showed that the rise was mainly driven by higher food prices and a sharp increase in the prices of personal care items and jewellery. Food inflation was the key driver.

Food and Commodity Price Changes

Year-on-year food inflation stood at 5.32 per cent for June. Rural food inflation was 5.45 per cent while urban food inflation was 5.09 per cent. Vegetables and jewellery turned expensive. Tomato inflation was 31.92 per cent. Ginger was up 50.41 per cent. Silver Jewellery rose 133.21 per cent. Gold/Diamond/Platinum Jewellery was up 36.82 per cent. Some items got cheaper Potato prices fell 20.34 per cent. Peas dropped 9.67 per cent. Cumin(Jeera) declined 3.75 per cent.

Rural vs. Urban Inflation

Overall CPI was higher in villages than in cities. Rural inflation was 4.74 per cent. Urban inflation was 3.92 per cent.

Inflation Across Other Sectors

Housing inflation stayed low at 2.10 per cent. Services like restaurants also rose. "Restaurants and accommodation services" inflation was 6.91 per cent. Personal care items saw a big jump of 16.72 per cent. Other parts of the basket were mixed. Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services saw a big jump of 16.72 per cent. Transport inflation was 4.31 per cent. Clothing and footwear rose 3.23 per cent.

State-Wise Inflation Breakdown

Among big states, Telangana recorded the highest inflation at 6.36 per cent. Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry were next at 5.39 per cent each. Karnataka was at 4.80 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 5.09 per cent. States like Mizoram at 1.63 per cent and Tripura at 1.65 per cent saw much lower price pressure.

Data Collection and Next RBI Meeting

The ministry said data collection was complete and added, During June 2026, the response rate was 100 per cent in both rural and urban markets. The next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision will be announced on August 5, 2026. (ANI)