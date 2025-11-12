The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust presented the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025 in Ludhiana, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitating five recipients who received Rs 20 lakh in prizes for their contributions to social welfare.

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, established in 1983 by Late Sat Paul Mittal, presented the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025 in Ludhiana. The event was graced by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, as the Chief Guest. Minister Pradhan felicitated the awardees and distributed scholarships in the presence of Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust.

A total of Rs. 20 lakhs in cash prizes were presented to five recipients under the 'Individual' and 'Institutional' categories, who also received citations under the Platinum and Gold categories. Since its inception, the Trust has been committed to promoting education and social welfare. Established in 1983, it has awarded over 28,000 scholarships worth Rs. 11 crore to students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with 76 per cent of beneficiaries being girls. In 2025, the Trust aims to disburse Rs. 2 crore in scholarships to more than 1,700 students.

Prizes were also awarded to winners of the inter-college debate competition. This year, the Trust launched the Satya Scholarship Program, a merit-cum-means initiative covering 100 per cent annual course fees for meritorious students. The program seeks to empower deserving youth to pursue higher education and develop into future leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Dharmendra Pradhan said the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards go beyond recognition, symbolizing the nation's spirit and celebrating transformative contributions in education, selfless service, and self-reliance. "These awards reflect India's progress, honouring those whose service and innovation are shaping the country's growth story," he said.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President of the Trust, emphasized that service to society is the foundation of a nation's strength. "At Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, we believe that service is not merely an act of generosity -- it is the foundation of a nation's true strength. The Sat Paul Mittal National Awards embody this belief, honouring individuals and institutions whose courage, compassion, and selfless action have created lasting change," Mittal said.

Awardees of the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Platinum Award - Individual Category

Muktaben Pankajkumar Dagli, founder of Pragnachakshu Mahila Seva Kunj in Gujarat, was honoured for empowering visually impaired women. Having lost her vision at age seven, she established an institution offering free education, accommodation, food, healthcare, and transportation to over 200 visually impaired girls. In Ahmedabad, 100+ students receive accommodation and support; in Morbi and Umargam, over 300 individuals are employed with housing facilities. More than 250 blind couples have become self-reliant through vocational training. Her work continues to promote education, employment, and independence for the visually impaired across Gujarat.

Platinum Award - Institutional Category (Joint Winners)

Humans for Humanity, based in Dehradun, was recognized for empowering vulnerable communities through awareness and inclusion. The organization combats menstrual stigma through initiatives such as Breaking the Bloody Taboo and the Red Cloth Campaign. Through its WASH Project, it has reached 4.5 million women across seven states, trained women to make biodegradable sanitary napkins, and conducted 1,500+ workshops, including sessions for transgender men and institutions like the Indian Military Academy.

Parivaar Education Society, Kolkata, was also conferred the Platinum Award for transforming the lives of vulnerable children through holistic care, education, and humanitarian outreach. It provides supplementary education and nutrition to 80,000 children across 900 tribal villages and residential schooling to 4,000+ children. Its healthcare programs have delivered 3.4 lakh ambulance services, 7 lakh eye check-ups, and 78,000+ surgeries, extending dignity and care to the marginalized.

Gold Award - Individual Category

Dr. Kiran Modi, Founder and Managing Trustee of Udayan Care, was honoured for her contribution to child welfare and youth empowerment. Since 1994, Udayan Care has grown from one home in Delhi into a nationwide movement across 15 states, supporting children without parental care. Her Udayan Ghar model provides children a family-like environment with mentoring, emotional support, and education. The Udayan Shalini Fellowship has empowered 18,000 girls, while its skill and livelihood centres have trained 35,000+ youth. Supported by 1,200 volunteers, her initiatives have transformed 55,000+ lives.

Gold Award - Institutional Category

Smile Train India, based in New Delhi, was recognized for its community-driven model providing early intervention and holistic care for children with cleft conditions. Over 25 years, it has facilitated 1.5 lakh+ cleft surgeries through a network of 150+ partner hospitals, benefiting 7.5 lakh individuals. Beyond surgeries, it offers speech therapy, orthodontics, nutritional support, and has trained 1,000+ healthcare professionals, reaching 50 million+ people through awareness programs.

Legacy and Past Laureates

Prominent past recipients of the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards include Dr. Vandana Gopikumar, Mr. Prashant Gade, Dr. E. Sreedharan, Dr. S.S. Badrinath, Ms. Ela R. Bhatt, Late Mr. Sunil Dutt, Mr. Anna Hazare, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Goonj, Salaam Baalak Trust, SOS Children's Villages, and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, among others.

