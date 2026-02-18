Sarvam AI showcased a suite of India-specific AI products, including speech platforms and the 'Sarvam Kaze' wearable. PM Narendra Modi wore the AI-powered device during the walkthrough at the India AI Impact Expo 2026 inaugurated by him.

Sarvam AI Showcases Indigenous AI Products

Sarvam AI, one of the 12 indigenous companies developing AI models to address India-specific use cases, has come up with a series of AI products, solutions that listens, understands, responds, and captures what the users want to do in their day to day life. Some of the AI solutions showcased today at the Summit was Saaras (a speech to text platform), Bulbul (a text to speech platform), Sarvam Dub, Sarvam Vision, Sarvam 30B, Sarvam 105B, Samvaad (a conversational AI agents platform), Arya: Sarvam for Work; Sarvam for Content; Sarvam Edge, among others. Sarvam AI team gave a demo for each and every solutions before a large number of in person audience, besides the online broadcast, explaining nitty gritty of their products.

PM Modi Engages with 'Sarvam Kaze' Wearable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while officially inaugurating India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday evening wore the Sarvam Kaze wearable device during the walkthrough at the expo. The gadget? 'Sarvam Kaze' -an indigenous AI-powered wearable that doesn't just sit on your face; it listens, understands, and literally sees the world through your eyes.

Focus on Indian Languages and Use Cases

Sarvam AI has developed large language and speech models for Indian languages to support voice interfaces, document processing, and citizen services. According to Sarvam AI, these solutions are an inflection point that will help humankind.

Sarvam AI has also unveiled over 10 AI platforms or solutions over the past two weeks or so.

Government Backs National AI Ecosystem

India's AI strategy is based on the Prime Minister's vision to democratize the use of technology. It aims to address India centric challenges, create economic and employment opportunities for all Indians.

In March 2024, Government of India launched IndiaAI mission with outlay of Rs 10,372 Cr for development of the overall AI ecosystem in the country.

IndiaAI Mission: Key Developments

In less than 24 months, India AI Mission has set up a foundation for development of AI ecosystem in the country: More than 38 thousand GPUs for common compute facility have been onboarded, which are being provided to Indian start-ups and academia at an affordable rate.

Twelve teams have been shortlisted for development of indigenous foundational models or Large Language Models. These include Sarvam AI, Soket AI, Gnani AI, Gan AI, Avatar AI, IIT Bombay Consortium (BharatGen), GenLoop, Zentieq, Intellihealth, Shodh AI, Fractal Analytics Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Maker's Lab, have been selected for developing Large and Small Language Models based on Indian datasets.

Thirty applications have been approved for developing India specific AI applications.

More than 8000 undergraduate students, 5000 post graduate students and 500 PhD students are being supported for talent development; and 27 India Data and AI labs have been established and 543 more have been identified. (ANI)