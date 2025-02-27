Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport

According to the release, the investments will enable the immense potential that the complex and dynamic waterways system of the state has to offer to propel the growth and development of the region.

Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 9:09 AM IST

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal announced an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for a planned transition into Green Vessels by 2030 under the 'Harit Nauka' scheme, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways press release. Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0, a two-day investment summit organised by the Assam government in Guwahati, the Union Minister announced the investment of more than Rs 4,800 crore to transform the inland waterways sector of Assam.

An amount of more than Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked to facilitate cruise tourism and enhance cargo handling capacity by 2027-28 in NW2 and NW16. This includes construction of jetties with on shore facilities at Silghat, Bishwanath ghat, Neamati Ghat and Guijan along with construction of a new building for Regional Office, MSDC, Guest house and office space for ITAT at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, according to the release.

According to the release, the investments will enable the immense potential that the complex and dynamic waterways system of the state has to offer to propel the growth and development of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "Assam along with the Northeast plays an integral part in propelling this journey to realise the vision of Modi ji. Inland Waterways plays a crucial role in this scheme of things as the visionary Modi ji planned its revival since 2014 from near obscurity and neglect of the past. With its rich inter web of riverine system in the region, especially in Assam with Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16), the inland waterways aims at rejuvenating its ageless role as the main conduit of trade and commerce."

"Globally considered as futuristic, the inland waterways provides an opportunity to opt for a more economic, efficient and environment friendly mode of transporting cargo and passengers. With the launch of schemes like 'Jalvahak', the Modi government has been incentivising the businesses to switch to inland waterways, thereby, improving the economies of scale, decongesting the railways and roadways and enabling a conducive ecosystem that is vital for pivotal role Assam is set to play towards India's ascendency to become world's biggest and an Atmanirbhar economy by 2047," he added.

An amount of Rs 375 crore is pegged for development of Phase II of Ship Repair Facility at Pandu, the release added. In order to maintain fairway, the government has entrusted Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) to ensure assured draft of 2.5 meters from Bangladesh Border to Pandu in NW-2 till 2026-27. An amount of Rs 191 crore has been earmarked for this, Sonowal stated.

The Union Minister also announced the development of Water Metro Service in Guwahati and Dhubri for an estimated investment of Rs 315 crore. Based on the success of Kochi Metro Service, the feasibility study is being conducted for this, the release added.

Sarbananda Sonowal also announced deployment of two Electric Catamarans being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). A world class cruise terminal will also be built in Guwahati with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore.

According to the release, an estimated Rs 120 crore has been earmarked for development of Regional Centre of Excellence (RCOE) in Dibrugarh. Adding further to the capital development along the NW2, Riverine Lighthouses will be built at FIVE places -- Bogibeel, Biswanath, Nimati, Pandu and Silghat -- at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, as per the release. In addition, a sum of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for fairway development with LAD of 2.5 meters between Pandu and Bogibeel. Two Cutter Section Dredger units will also be purchased for Brahmaputra (NW2), the release added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth

Mumbai redevelopment push: Piyush Goyal, CM Fadnavis hand over keys to 15 societies AJR

Mumbai redevelopment push: Piyush Goyal, CM Fadnavis hand over keys to 15 societies

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India AJR

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India

Australia India TIAF: $16 million investment to boost bilateral trade and cooperation AJR

Australia-India TIAF: $16 million investment to boost bilateral trade and cooperation

Two wheeler sales stay strong as passenger vehicle growth moderates in FY26 AJR

Two-wheeler sales stay strong as passenger vehicle growth moderates in FY26

Recent Stories

'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pakistan at UN, says its in no position to lecture anr

'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pak at UN, says its in no position to lecture

RRB JE Result 2025: Final results likely to be released soon, check official website for updates iwh

RRB JE Result 2025: Final results likely to be released soon, check official website for updates

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth

'Russia will have to make concessions but Ukraine can forget about joining NATO,' says Donald Trump (WATCH) shk

'Russia will have to make concessions but Ukraine can forget about joining NATO,' says Donald Trump (WATCH)

Manoj Muntashir Birthday: Know about 'Adipurush' dialogue writer ATG

Manoj Muntashir Birthday: Know about 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon