Samsung is ramping up hiring for its USD 17 billion Taylor, Texas, semiconductor foundry, posting 183 jobs. The facility is now in the equipment installation phase, preparing for initial wafer processing and advanced chip production.

Samsung Electronics has accelerated hiring at its USD 17 billion semiconductor foundry under construction in Taylor, Texas, as the facility moves into the equipment installation and commissioning phase, reports The Korea Herald.

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The report stated that Samsung has posted 183 job openings at the site, covering a wide range of technical and operational roles. The Korea Herald said, "Samsung Electronics' USD 17 billion foundry under construction in Taylor, Texas, has moved into the equipment installation and commissioning phase, with 183 job openings posted at the site." These include core process engineering positions in lithography, etching, deposition and chemical-mechanical planarisation, along with roles in metrology, infrastructure safety and fab planning.

Workforce Expansion and Staffing

Hiring activity has picked up over the past two months, with most of the core process roles listed more than 30 days ago. More recent job postings, including six cleanroom technician roles and six infrastructure risk prevention positions added this week, indicate that the company is preparing for initial wafer processing at the facility.

Samsung is expected to directly employ around 1,500 workers at the Taylor site, with staffing coming from both local hires and transfers from its existing Austin campus. In addition, equipment suppliers such as ASML, Lam Research and KLA Corporation are likely to deploy more than 1,500 engineers for installation and qualification of tools. This will bring the total workforce at the site to around 3,000 during the setup phase.

Advanced Production and Operational Timeline

The facility had secured temporary certificates of occupancy for key sections earlier this year and had already begun testing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment last month. Samsung has said that the Taylor fab will focus on advanced 2-nanometre chip production using its gate-all-around transistor architecture, with an initial monthly output target of 50,000 wafers.

Support for Diverse Manufacturing Nodes

However, some job descriptions suggest that the plant may also support a broader range of manufacturing nodes. A defect reduction engineer role includes responsibilities covering nodes from 45nm to 14nm, along with foundry customer support, indicating possible integration with Samsung's nearby Austin operations.

Revised Timelines and Capacity Planning

A capacity planning role also points to a longer-term timeline, outlining a "1-to-3-year" period for tool installation and equipment qualification, which appears more conservative than the company's earlier target of trial runs this year and volume production by 2027.

Strategic Investment and US Policy Engagement

Samsung had secured a USD 6.4 billion preliminary award under the US CHIPS Act in 2024 after committing to expand its investment in Texas. The company is also hiring a director of Texas government relations to manage policy engagement related to incentives, utilities, water and energy, which are critical for operating a semiconductor facility of this scale.

The development highlights Samsung's continued investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and its efforts to strengthen its presence in the US chip ecosystem. (ANI)