Samsung Electronics has surpassed Micron Technology to become the world's leading supplier of automotive memory chips, securing a 40 per cent market share. Micron's share dropped to 36 per cent, losing its long-standing top position.

Samsung Electronics has overtaken Micron Technology to become the world's top automotive memory chip supplier, capturing a 40 per cent market share as its US rival lost its long-held lead in the vehicle memory market.

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According to a news report by The Korea Herald, Samsung's share of the global automotive memory market rose to 40 per cent last year from 35 per cent in 2024. Citing figures from S&P Global Mobility, the report mentioned that Micron, the longtime leader in the segment, fell to 36 per cent from 40 per cent over the same period.

Significance of the Automotive Memory Market

"The gain gives Samsung a stronger foothold in a market that is smaller than servers or smartphones but harder to enter. Memory used in cars must meet strict reliability standards and is often supplied over longer product cycles, as automakers need parts that can remain available through years of production and maintenance," the news report said.

Shift in Market Dynamics

This history has traditionally favored the US chipmaker. Citing a recent report by the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, the report stated that, "Micron held 51.7 per cent of the automotive memory market in 2024, compared with 16.8 per cent for Samsung and 3.0 per cent for SK hynix."

The report noted that Korean memory makers had built their strength around high-capacity chips for servers and mobile devices, while Micron had expanded in automotive and industrial memory since the early 1990s.

Broader Context and Future Outlook

Samsung's rise also broadens its memory business at a time when investors are focused on high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence servers. Automotive memory is a different market, with lower volume but longer qualification periods and closer ties to vehicle chip platforms.

The company also remained the largest player in the wider DRAM market in the first quarter of 2026, with a 38 per cent share, the report said, citing a Counterpoint Research. Global DRAM revenue reached a record USD 97 billion during the quarter as AI data center demand lifted memory prices. (ANI)