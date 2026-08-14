Samsung Electronics appointed two AI experts, including a former Meta data engineering specialist, to accelerate AI adoption in its semiconductor business. The move aims to shorten development cycles and improve manufacturing efficiency.

In a bid to accelerate AI adoption across its semiconductor operations, Samsung Electronics has appointed two AI experts, including a former data engineering specialist at Meta, the Korea Herald reported.

The South Korean electronics giant is increasingly utilising AI across its semiconductor business to shorten development cycles, improve manufacturing efficiency and raise productivity amid intensifying competition in advanced chips.

Samsung Onboards New AI Talent

It has hired Han Bo-hyung -- a deep-learning and vision AI researcher as a fellow and former Meta data engineering specialist Hahn Tai-rin as vice president.

"Han will lead the development of AI models tailored to semiconductor research and development, while Hahn will oversee the creation of "AI-ready data" -- data structured and refined so it can be readily used for AI training and analysis," the report said.

Profile: Han Bo-hyung

Han Bo-hyung holds bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science and engineering from Seoul National University and a doctorate in computer science from the University of Maryland. He began his academic career as an assistant professor at Pohang University of Science and Technology in 2010 and has been teaching at Seoul National University's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering since 2018.

His expertise in vision AI, which enables machines to analyse images and patterns, can support semiconductor manufacturing tasks such as wafer image analysis and defect detection.

Profile: Hahn Tai-rin

On the other hand, Hahn earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from SNU and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"She worked at Meta as a senior data engineering manager from 2016 and most recently served as a senior developer at US identity verification startup Persona," Korea Herald reported.

Hahn will focus on organising the vast volumes of data generated across semiconductor development and production into AI-ready formats, supporting Samsung's broader strategy to use AI to automate complex engineering processes across the semiconductor value chain. (ANI)