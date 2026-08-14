Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) has tracked 10 crore EXIM containers since 2016, a major milestone. He stressed that efficient logistics are vital for India's manufacturing and global trade presence.

Efficient logistics remains central to strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding India's footprint across international trade corridors, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said, as the Logistics Data Bank reached a major operational milestone.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) has tracked 10 crore export-import (EXIM) containers since its launch in 2016. The digital platform provides end-to-end visibility of container movements across the country through technology-based tracking mechanisms.

Speaking on the milestone, Goyal highlighted the role of technological interventions in modernising supply chains. "The tracking of 10 crore containers through the Logistics Data Bank is an important milestone in India's logistics journey," the Minister said. "Technology is helping us make logistics simpler, faster and more efficient, while improving the competitiveness of Indian industry," he added. "Efficient logistics will be central to strengthening manufacturing, expanding our presence in global markets and realizing the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat," Goyal stated.

Extensive Coverage and Technological Integration

The LDB system monitors 100 per cent of India's EXIM container movement through Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. Its operational network spans 19 ports and 32 container terminals across the country. The coverage also extends across key logistics infrastructure, including 103 Inland Container Depots, 439 Container Freight Stations, empty yards, parking plazas, and industrial zones, along with 89 Manufacturing Special Economic Zones. The platform also covers 5,569 railway stations, 269 toll plazas, and three Integrated Check Posts.

Through the integration of RFID, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Cloud computing, the platform generates real-time visibility and analytics on dwell time, transit duration, and port performance. These data points assist stakeholders in identifying operational bottlenecks. The platform's contribution to container management has also drawn recognition in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

A Proud Moment for India's Logistics Sector

Marking the development, Rajat Kumar Saini, IAS, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) and Chairman of NICDC Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL), noted the platform's evolution. "Reaching 10 crore containers is a proud moment in the journey of LDB. What began with the objective of bringing visibility to EXIM container movement has today become an important digital platform for India's logistics sector," Saini said.

"This achievement has been possible through the continued cooperation of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, ports, terminals, CFSs, ICDs and our other stakeholders," he added. "As we look ahead, our endeavour will be to further strengthen LDB through analytics and new technologies to meet the evolving needs of India's logistics sector," Saini said.

Platform Usage and Expansion

The platform logs an average of over 1.5 crore container queries each month through its single-window portal. The tracking infrastructure was further expanded in September 2025 with the rollout of LDB 2.0, which enabled high-seas tracking of export cargo and introduced multimodal shipment visibility. NLDSL was incorporated on December 30, 2015, as a joint venture between the Government of India, through the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), and Japan's NEC Corporation to implement ICT-based logistics solutions, including the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP). (ANI)