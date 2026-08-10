South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered the relocation of Gwangju Air Base by mid-2028 to accelerate the construction of a second semiconductor belt, a key part of a megaproject aimed at boosting regional investment across the country.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday ordered military operations to shift from Gwangju Air Base to other airfields by mid-2028 to accelerate the construction of a second semiconductor belt, according to a news report by Korea Herald.

Push for National Semiconductor Megaproject

The directive came during the second public-private review of three flagship megaprojects covering semiconductors, physical artificial intelligence, and AI data centers. The government aimed these megaprojects at driving investment across the country to reduce the concentration of growth in the Greater Seoul area.

"At this stage, securing the site and infrastructure matter above all else," the news report quoted Lee saying during the meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee called for the semiconductor cluster in the southwestern Honam region to develop at least as fast as TSMC's chip plant in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture, which completed construction in 22 months.

Gwangju Air Base Relocation Ordered

He issued specific instructions to speed up moving military functions from Gwangju Air Base, which was selected as the site during the first review meeting on July 6. Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Son Sug-rag attended the session.

"I would like the Defense Ministry to temporarily transfer Gwangju Air Base's functions to other military airfields by mid-2028 and take the necessary steps to ensure that the Gwangju military airport site can be used as a semiconductor industrial complex as soon as possible," Lee said.

"Even before the temporary transfer takes place, I ask that every effort be made to begin construction of the industrial complex on land near the military airfield at an early date," he added.

Gwangju Air Base served as one of five collocated operating bases where US Air Force units deploy during contingencies on the Korean Peninsula. It also shared its airfield with the civilian Gwangju Airport, adding operational complexity to the redevelopment plan.

Nationwide Scope: AI and Packaging Hubs

Beyond the Honam chip belt, the initiative designated the central Chungcheong region as an advanced packaging hub and the southeastern Yeongnam region as a physical AI center, alongside regional AI data centers.

Call for Urgent, Coordinated Action

"This is no longer merely a race for speed; it requires a lightning campaign," Lee said.

Lee instructed ministries to pursue necessary procedures simultaneously and ease regulations. He asked Prime Minister Han Seong-sook to oversee a government-wide review to prevent ministerial silos, regulatory barriers, or infrastructure shortfalls from delaying corporate investments.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix pledged major investments under the initiative, supported by government commitments for power, water, transport, and housing infrastructure. Samsung Electronics Executive Kim Yong-kwan and SK President Cheong Seung-il attended the meeting alongside key cabinet ministers who presented plans for regulatory reforms, site acquisition, and utilities.

"Plans to supply power and water must, of course, proceed without disruption," Lee said. "We must also work closely with the National Assembly to expedite the enactment and revision of related laws," he added. "The first push of the pedal is always the hardest. Treat the year ahead as a critical window and make an all-out effort."