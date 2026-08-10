Airtel Business and ITI Limited have partnered to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen cyber resilience for Indian enterprises. The collaboration aims to deliver scalable solutions including enterprise connectivity, data centres, and cloud services.

Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of Bharti Airtel, and ITI Limited have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed at helping Indian enterprises accelerate digital transformation, strengthen cyber resilience and modernise legacy infrastructure as businesses increasingly adopt cloud, AI, IoT and next-generation connectivity.

The partnership brings together Airtel Business' enterprise connectivity and digital technology capabilities with ITI Limited's engineering, manufacturing and technology expertise. The companies plan to develop and deliver scalable digital solutions spanning enterprise connectivity, data centres, sovereign cloud, IoT, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services.

Addressing Growing Enterprise Needs

The collaboration comes as enterprises across sectors face growing demand for secure and resilient digital infrastructure, while dealing with legacy technology systems, rising cybersecurity threats and increasing data requirements.

The companies said their combined capabilities will help businesses improve operational efficiency, strengthen business continuity and respond more quickly to changing market requirements.

Comprehensive Digital Solutions

The partnership will provide nationwide digital and telecom infrastructure, including high-speed enterprise connectivity through optical fibre cable (OFC), Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), and private 4G and 5G networks.

The proposed solutions will also include secure data centre and sovereign cloud services, with a focus on regulated sectors such as banking and public sector undertakings. Industrial IoT asset tracking, AI-powered analytics and full-stack cybersecurity solutions are also expected to form part of the offering.

Leadership on the Collaboration

ITI Limited Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai said the collaboration would enable the companies to jointly identify and address customer requirements related to digital transformation, faster connectivity, hyperscale data centres, cybersecurity and IoT, while leveraging their complementary strengths in customer reach, business capabilities and manufacturing.

Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha said that as India enters its next phase of digital growth, enterprises need infrastructure that is resilient, sovereign and compliant with regulatory requirements. He said the partnership aims to create future-ready technology solutions that can support business continuity and innovation.

Supporting National Interests

Beyond commercial applications, the collaboration is also expected to explore solutions supporting India's defence and security requirements, with a focus on innovation, Make in India and the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda.

Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of Bharti Airtel, provides solutions across connectivity, sovereign cloud and data centres, cybersecurity, IoT and cloud-based communications.

ITI Limited is a government-owned telecom and technology manufacturer with capabilities spanning telecom equipment and related technology solutions. (ANI)