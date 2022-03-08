Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report

    This comes after oil prices soared to multi-year highs amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fueling fears of hyperinflation and sluggish growth. 

    Russia Ukraine war: Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report-adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Following the Economic Times report, if the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates, the rupee could fall to an all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar. Market trackers asserted that if the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine persists, Sensex and Nifty will experience volatility.

    Many brokerages have estimated that the rupee could plunge to Rs 77.93 a dollar this year. Several have even asserted that the downfall could be between Rs 80 to Rs 82 per dollar this year, as per the ET reports. 

    This comes after oil prices soared to multi-year highs amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fueling fears of hyperinflation and sluggish growth. A sharp drop in the rupee hit an all-time low against the US dollar on Monday, and persistent foreign fund outflows worsened the situation; traders told PTI.

    The rupee fell to a historic low on Monday, while bond yields rose as a sharp rise in global crude oil prices fueled concern about domestic inflation, bolstering the central bank's prospects of raising interest rates.

    More than two-thirds of India's oil requirements are imported. High prices are likely to exacerbate the country's trade and current account deficits and increase imported inflation.

    The partially convertible rupee ended the session at 76.96 against the dollar, just off its session low of 76.97. It closed at 76.16 on Friday. According to Reuters, the rupee hit a record low of 76.9050 on April 22, 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war: Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude-dnm

    Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude

    Russia warns West of USD 300 per barrel if US EU impose ban gcw

    Russia warns West of $300 per barrel if US, EU impose ban

    Petrol diesel prices March 2022: Election voting over, brace for fuel price hike

    Election voting over, brace for petrol and diesel price hike

    Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 7 day CBI custody gcw

    Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 7-day CBI custody

    Sensex Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices-dnm

    Sensex, Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices

    Recent Stories

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity-ayh

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity

    Russia Ukraine war: Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude-dnm

    Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude

    CBSE class 10th and 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week-dnm

    CBSE class 10th, 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week

    Women day Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give RCB

    Women’s Day: Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon
    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Video Icon