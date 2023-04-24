Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking! YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila slaps sub-inpector, lady constable (WATCH)

    Sharmila reportedly wanted to meet the Special Investigation Team officer conducting the TSPSC paper leak incident and share her suspicions on the issue. She is believed to have justified her act, calling it self-defence.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    In a brazen misuse of political authority, a video has gone viral showing  YSR Telangana party chief Y S Sharmila slapped a police sub-inspector and a lady constable for preventing her from taking out a protest. The incident reportedly happened on April 24 morning in Jubilee Hills. 

    After Sharmila was taken into custody, her mother, YS Vijayamma created a ruckus at the police station. She too was caught on tape slapping a lady police constable. 

    Over 15 people, including some employees of TSPSC, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the data breach -- for stealing and leaking question papers of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination, among other exams.

    The TSPSC had on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked.

    Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups over the issue, the Commission cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests as well. The TSPSC had rescheduled the written examination for the post of Horticulture Officer from April 4 to June 17.

    Sharmila has been protesting against, what she terms as, "callousness and delay in conducting a fair investigation to protect the big fish involved" in the case.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister broke ties with YSR Congress to form her own party, YSR Telangana Party. Jagan's mother resigned as honorary president of the YSR Congress and joined her daughter in her endeavour. Sharmila's party is mainly active in Telangana.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
