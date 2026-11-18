Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran warns that rising Chinese steel exports, set to reach 130 million tonnes, threaten India's domestic steel industry. He emphasized protecting local manufacturers amidst ongoing investments and EU trade tensions.

Rising Chinese Steel Exports Pose Threat To Indian Industry Says CEO

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Rising Chinese steel exports, which could reach 130 million tonnes this year, continue to pose a "threat" to India's domestic steel industry, Tata Steel Managing Director and CEO T V Narendran said, warning that cheap Chinese steel could adversely impact Indian manufacturers investing heavily in capacity expansion. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India Steel Conclave, Narendran raised concerns over the impact of rising Chinese steel exports on India's domestic industry, highlighting that China exports more than 10 million tonnes of steel every month, with total shipments potentially reaching 130 million tonnes in 2026.

"I think that's always a threat. China exports more than 10 million tons a month of steel. Even this year, I think they'll end up at 130 million tons of exports," he noted. He further cautioned that several global markets are already dominated by surplus Chinese steel and stressed the need to protect Indian manufacturers investing heavily in capacity expansion. "I think we should make sure that the Indian industry which is investing significant capital and building capacity should not be unfairly impacted by Chinese steel," he said.

Highlighting the government's role in restricting imports, Narendran said, "So far we've had support from the government and so that has limited the imports, but I think that's always a threat." Narendran further highlighted the differing positions of Indian and European steelmakers on carbon taxes, noting that European producers favour imposing equivalent carbon costs on imported steel to ensure fair competition, while Indian manufacturers oppose additional levies on exports to the European Union.

"As a producer of steel in the EU, there is a carbon tax that we pay in the EU, so obviously the steel industry in the EU will say that if I'm paying a carbon tax, anyone who sells in Europe should pay the same carbon tax," Narendran said. Highlighting the contrasting perspective of Indian steelmakers, he added, "If I'm sitting in India, I will say why should I pay a carbon tax if I have to sell in the EU." His remarks come amid rising trade tensions after the European Commission imposed a 9.5 per cent anti-dumping duty on certain cold-rolled flat steel products imported from India, including those manufactured by Tata Steel and JSW Steel. The duties, which came into effect on November 17, form part of a broader measure covering five countries, with tariff rates reaching as high as 27.9 per cent.