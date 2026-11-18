India targets December 2026 to sign its free trade agreement with the European Union. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal expects the pact to become effective in the first quarter of 2027, boosting exports in textiles, leather, and steel sectors.

India Targets December 2026 for Historic Free Trade Agreement with EU

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India hopes to sign its free trade agreement with the European Union in December 2026, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told ANI on Wednesday, nearly ten months after the two sides concluded negotiations. “India-EU FTA progress is very nice and we hope to sign it in December 2026,” Agrawal said on the sidelines of the ISA Steel Conclave in New Delhi.

Agrawal separately told a FICCI panel on Wednesday that India was aiming for the pact to take effect in the first quarter of 2027. “We are trying for the first quarter itself. So it depends on a lot of things moving in time, but we will be there,” he said. India and the EU concluded negotiations on January 27. The European Commission submitted proposals to the Council of the EU in September to authorise the signing and formal conclusion of the agreement. After signing, the pact requires the European Parliament’s consent and a final decision by the Council. India must also complete its ratification before the agreement can take effect, according to the Commission.

India-EU goods trade stood at EUR 118 billion in 2025, according to the European Commission. A Commerce Ministry factsheet said the pact would give Indian exporters preferential access across 97 per cent of EU tariff lines, covering 99.5 per cent of Indian exports to the bloc by value. Products including textiles, leather goods and footwear would gain duty-free access once the agreement takes effect, while certain steel products would receive preferential rates within specified quotas.

On the proposed India-US interim trade deal, Agrawal said, “It is nearing conclusion and we will be there soon.” Asked about the steel sector’s role in Viksit Bharat 2047, Agrawal said, “India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world and this growth creates a lot of opportunities for the entire industry, including the steel industry, and we need to work ahead.” (ANI)