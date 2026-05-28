RIL launched its clean energy phase, delivering its first 200 MWp solar modules from the Jamnagar Giga Complex. The FY26 annual report also noted a substantial increase in its fiscal contribution to the national exchequer to Rs 2,16,472 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) rolled out the initial phase of its clean energy operations while recording a substantial increase in its fiscal contributions to the government. According to the Reliance Industries annual report for the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company commissioned its core manufacturing assets at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, delivering its first 200 MWp of heterojunction technology solar modules.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Clean Energy Initiatives and R&D

The clean energy segment expanded its operational footprint through multiple specialized manufacturing units. The newly delivered 720 Wp solar panels achieved Bureau of Indian Standards certification, demonstrating a 10 per cent higher energy yield and 25 per cent lower degradation compared to standard industry parameters. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries said, "The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex is not just an industrial project -it is a statement of intent. It represents our commitment to enable India's transition towards clean, secure, and affordable energy at scale. We are building integrated capabilities across Solar PV manufacturing, energy storage, and green energy infrastructure to help India achieve energy independence."

Concurrently, the company commenced the advanced commissioning of its battery energy storage system giga-factory, which features an initial annual capacity target of 40 GWh. For the battery storage facility, civil construction reached completion and equipment installation progressed to support a production ramp-up scheduled through the second half of 2026, utilizing lithium iron phosphate chemistry.

Total research and development expenditures across the conglomerate grew 11.9 per cent to reach Rs 4,682 crore, supporting a specialized workforce of over 1,000 scientists, engineers, and specialists. "As we expand across energy, digital, and consumer platforms, we remain anchored in a simple truth: Our vision is global, but our purpose remains deeply Indian," Ambani emphasized.

Increased Contribution to National Exchequer

Amid these infrastructure developments, RIL also expanded its total contribution to the national exchequer to Rs 2,16,472 crore in FY26, up 2.95 per cent from Rs 2,10,269 crore in the previous period. The company channeled a significant portion of its financial operations directly into public finances during the year.

"Of the Rs 4,63,448 crore Total Value Added in FY26 by Reliance, the government (National Exchequer) received the largest share at Rs 2,16,472 crore (46.7% of total value added), followed by reinvestment in the group at Rs 1,63,815 crore (35.3%), providers of debt at Rs 43,152 crore (9.3%), employee benefits at Rs 30,318 crore (6.5%), providers of equity capital at Rs 7,443 crore (1.6%), and contribution to society (CSR) at Rs 2,248 crore (0.5%)," the annual report highlighted.

Technological Advancements and Digital Vision

On the technological front, the enterprise accelerated its research and development operations, particularly through its telecom and digital arm, Jio Platforms. The subsidiary increased its intellectual property filings significantly during the fiscal period. In FY 2025-26 alone, Jio filed approximately 3,476 new patents (calculated as the difference between the cumulative tally of 6,817 as of March 31, 2026 and 3,341 as of March 31, 2025.

"Our vision is clear: to position Jio at the forefront of the global digital revolution-driving innovation across connectivity, artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital services. From connecting India to empowering India, Jio is now poised to help lead India into the digital future," Ambani stated. (ANI)