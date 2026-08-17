Reliance Jio is bringing back its 'Jio Prime' membership. For just ₹300, you can get protection from any future price hikes for one full year. The plan also offers benefits like cashback and priority customer service.

Reliance Jio has taken a smart step to shield its customers from the pinch of future mobile recharge price hikes. The company has relaunched its popular 'Jio Prime' membership in a new form. With a one-time charge of just ₹300, customers have been promised the facility to recharge at old rates for an entire year.

What is this Jio Prime offer? What are the benefits?

The main aim of this plan is to avoid the extra financial burden on customers if mobile tariffs increase in the future. Any user with a Jio prepaid or postpaid connection can get this one-year membership by paying ₹300.

Full protection from price hikes: For one year from the date of getting the Jio Prime membership, that is until September 5, 2027, any price increase by the company will not apply to these members. They will continue to get recharge facilities at the old, fixed prices.

Benefits of the ₹300 Jio Prime Plan

₹300 Cashback Voucher: You will get a ₹300 cashback voucher if you get a new 'JioHome' or 'JioPC' connection.

Bonus for Family and Friends: You will also get a ₹300 cashback voucher if you help a family member or a friend get a new Jio SIM connection.

Priority Support: Jio Prime members will get customer service on a priority basis through a separate service channel.

Early Access: Prime users will be given first preference for new products, services, and trials that Jio launches.

How to get the membership?

All existing Jio prepaid and postpaid customers can get this plan by paying the ₹300 membership fee. You can subscribe through the MyJio app, the company's official website (Jio.com), Jio Stores, and authorised partner retail outlets.

Experts believe this plan is a 'win-win' model in the telecom sector. It gives customers relief from the fear of unnecessary price hikes, while also helping the company retain its customers for the long term.