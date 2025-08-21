A BNP Paribas report confirms Reliance Jio offers the most affordable mobile plans in India. While major operators (Jio, Airtel, Vi) have similar pricing, Jio provides more data for the same cost. The Rs 299 28-day plan offers more data with Jio.

Reliance Jio continues to be the most affordable option for mobile users compared to other telecom operators in India, according to a plan analysis report by BNP Paribas. The report highlighted that while all three major telecom operators, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have aligned their pricing for popular recharge plans, Jio still offers higher data benefits at the same price points.

It stated, “Charges from all three operators for the 28-day plan will be INR299, with Jio still offering higher data limits versus competition. This is similar to what we have seen in the annual plans earlier, with popular plans at INR3,599, in which Jio offers 2.5GB/day versus Airtel/VIL at 2GB/day.”

This makes Jio a more cost-effective option for data-heavy customers. Among the available plans, the Rs 799 plan offering 1.5 GB of data per day for 84 days remains widely accessible.

Customers can recharge this plan through popular digital platforms such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, as well as Jio's official website.

On the other hand, the Rs 249 plan is now only available at physical Jio Stores and cannot be availed online. The Rs 209 plan is available exclusively on the MyJio app.

For voice-only users, Jio continues to offer the Rs 189 plan, which includes unlimited voice calls and SMS with a validity of 28 days, along with 2 GB of data. For data customers, the company has kept multiple options across different price points.

These include, near Rs 200 price point: Rs 209 plan offering 1 GB per day for 22 days. Near Rs 300 price point: Rs 299 plan offering 1.5 GB per day for 28 days and near Rs 350 price point: Rs 349 plan offering 2 GB per day for 28 days.

The analysis also pointed out that Jio customers enjoy a Rs 50 advantage per month when compared to similar plans from Airtel and Vi.

For example, the 1.5 GB per day, 28-day plan is priced at Rs 299 for Jio, whereas Airtel and Vi charge Rs 349 for the same benefit, translating into a Rs 50 monthly saving for Jio customers.

Similarly, for the 2 GB per day, 28-day plan, Jio charges Rs 349, while Airtel charges Rs 398 and Vi charges Rs 365. This reflects a monthly saving of Rs 49 compared to Airtel and Rs 16 compared to Vi.

Overall, the report pointed out that Jio's pricing strategy is providing customers with better data value at lower costs making it as the cheapest operator among India's leading telecom players.