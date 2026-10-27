Reliance Industries will announce its Q2 FY27 results and consider fundraising via debentures on Friday, coinciding with the highly anticipated stock market debut of its digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms.

Reliance Industries Q2 Financial Results and Fundraising

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Friday, with its board also scheduled to consider a proposal to raise funds through non-convertible debentures. In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company said its board of directors will meet on Friday, October 30, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

The board will also consider raising funds through the issuance of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches. The company has not disclosed the proposed fundraising amount or terms of the issuance. Reliance Industries said it will hold an analyst meeting after the board meeting to discuss its financial performance for the September quarter and the first half of FY27.

Jio Platforms Market Debut

The upcoming earnings announcement comes as its digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms, prepares for its stock market debut on Wednesday, following the completion of its initial public offering. Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore IPO opened for subscription on October 21 and closed on October 23, with a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per equity share. The public issue comprised a fresh issuance of up to 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

The IPO also included a reservation of shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and Rs 500 crore for eligible employees. The shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange on October 28, marking a significant milestone for Reliance Industries' telecom and digital services business. The IPO received strong investor interest, with the issue subscribed 22.19 times overall. The issue price was fixed at Rs 1,119 per share, at the upper end of the price band.