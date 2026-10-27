VO Chidambaranar Port Authority successfully handled 25.18 million tonnes of cargo by October 2026, marking a 3.01 per cent growth fueled by strong coal and fertiliser throughput and significant improvements in operational efficiency.

Cargo Performance and Milestones

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has handled 25.18 million tonnes of cargo during FY 2026-27 up to October, registering a 3.01 per cent increase over 24.44 million tonnes handled in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, supported by higher cargo volumes and operational improvements.

The port crossed the 25-million-tonne cargo-handling milestone on October 24, 2026, while container traffic increased 1.76 per cent to 5.02 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), compared with 4.94 lakh TEUs in the year-ago period, according to a press release issued by the port authority on Tuesday.

Segment Growth and Operational Records

Among major cargo segments, coal handling increased 13.47 per cent to 10,459.94 tonnes from 9,217.90 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Fertiliser handling also rose significantly to 5.70 lakh tonnes from 2.33 lakh tonnes a year earlier.

The port recorded its highest-ever single-day cargo handling of 2.17 lakh tonnes on September 5, surpassing its previous record of 2.16 lakh tonnes. It also handled M.V. CMA CGM THORIUM, measuring 335.23 metres in length, marking the longest vessel handled at the port to date.

Terminal and Rail Benchmarks

Terminal operations registered additional milestones in September. Tuticorin International Container Terminal at Berth No. 9 handled 33,771 TEUs across 32 vessels, its highest monthly throughput. Meanwhile, JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal discharged 43,052 tonnes of coal in 24 hours, exceeding its previous record of 41,853 tonnes.

Rail-based fertiliser movement also achieved new benchmarks. On September 29, the port recorded its highest single-day fertiliser loading by rail at 8,061 tonnes for FACT, KRIBHCO and IPL. Raja Agencies separately recorded a single-agent dispatch high of 6,376.9 tonnes of fertiliser in 100 railway wagons to destinations including Haveri, Sannath Nagar, Bellari and Katpadi.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, congratulated port users, shipping lines, terminal operators, trade partners, employees and other stakeholders on the achievements. He said the milestone reflected the collective efforts of stakeholders, adding that the port would continue to focus on improving operational efficiency, strengthening rail and maritime connectivity, expanding infrastructure and facilitating seamless cargo movement to enhance its contribution to India's maritime trade and economic growth.