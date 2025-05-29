Promoters maintained a strong hold on the Indian stock market in Q4 FY25, with Real Estate leading at 62.8%. Utilities also saw a two-year high in promoter ownership, while Financials experienced a decline.

Promoters continued to hold a dominant share in the Indian stock markets in the January-March 2025 quarter, with the real estate sector recording the highest ownership, according to the latest report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As per the report, sector-wise data for NSE-listed companies in Q4 FY25 shows that promoter holdings were the highest in the Real Estate sector at 62.8 per cent, an increase of 19 basis points from the previous quarter.

This was followed by Utilities, which saw promoter ownership touch a two-year high of 59.2 per cent, despite a decline of 48 basis points.

Other sectors with high promoter stakes included Materials at 56.1 per cent (down 58 bps), Industrials at 55.1 per cent, Information Technology at 52.8 per cent (up 32 bps), and Energy at 52.5 per cent (down 9 bps).

Promoter ownership rose significantly in Consumer Staples with a 1.2 percentage point jump quarter-on-quarter, and in Consumer Discretionary, which gained 82 basis points. The IT and Real Estate sectors also saw moderate increases in promoter shareholding. However, in most other sectors, promoter stakes either remained stable or declined.

The most notable decline was observed in the Financial sector, where promoter holdings dropped by 1.4 percentage points QoQ to 40.7 per cent. Over the second half of FY25, Financials saw a cumulative decline of 2.6 percentage points, indicating a possible change in shareholding patterns.

On the government side, Utilities led in public ownership for the ninth straight quarter. Government holdings in the sector increased by 1.2 percentage points to reach an 18-quarter high of 25.9 per cent.

It was followed by Energy at 21.5 per cent (a sharp drop of 582 bps), Financials at 19.4 per cent (down 1.9 pp), and Industrials at 13.7 per cent (down 1.2 bps). These four sectors together made up nearly 91 per cent of total government holdings in NSE-listed firms as of March 2025.

The report also highlighted foreign promoter exposure, which was highest in the Consumer sectors (Discretionary and Staples), making up 38.6 per cent of their portfolio. This was followed by Industrials at 21.6 per cent (down 1.2 pp) and Materials at 12.2 per cent (up 74 bps).

The data reflects ongoing shifts in ownership trends across key sectors, with varying investor interest from domestic promoters, the government, and foreign entities.