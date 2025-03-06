RBI takes action to ease liquidity conditions amid market concerns

The Reserve Bank said it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions.

RBI takes action to ease liquidity conditions amid market concerns AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 6, 2025, 8:24 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it will infuse liquidity through Open Market Operations (OMO) purchases and USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions. The Reserve Bank has decided to conduct the following operations to inject liquidity into the banking system:

OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 100,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday), and March 18, 2025 (Tuesday).

The USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of thirty-six months is to be held on March 24, 2025 (Monday).

"Detailed instructions for each operation shall be issued separately," said the central bank in a statement.

The Reserve Bank said it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IRFC surpasses Rs 26,600 crore revenue, becomes India's 3rd largest govt NBFC AJR

IRFC surpasses Rs 26,600 crore revenue, becomes India's 3rd largest govt NBFC

Mumbai to Bengaluru: 5 cities account for half of India's Mutual Fund investments AJR

Mumbai to Bengaluru: 5 cities account for half of India's Mutual Fund investments

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes vkp

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes

Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1 vkp

Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1

Indian stock markets open strong even as Trump's reciprocal tariffs loom from April 2 AJR

Indian stock markets open strong even as Trump's reciprocal tariffs loom from April 2

Recent Stories

Lucky Strike Stock Surges After-Market Following Visalia Adventure Park Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Lags

Lucky Strike Stock Surges After-Market Following Visalia Adventure Park Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Lags

CoreCivic Rises After Agreement To Resume Operations At Texas Migrant Detention Facility, Retail’s Bullish

CoreCivic Rises After Agreement To Resume Operations At Texas Migrant Detention Facility, Retail’s Bullish

Marvell Technology Plunges Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Analysts Downgrade Stock On Growing Competition – But Retail Sentiment Soars

Marvell Technology Plunges Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Analysts Downgrade Stock On Growing Competition – But Retail Sentiment Soars

Editas Medicine Stock Slides After-Hours On Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, But Retail Bulls Eye M&A Potential

Editas Medicine Stock Slides After-Hours On Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, But Retail Bulls Eye M&A Potential

Khalistani extremists block car, try to heckle Jaishankar in London, tear Indian flag (WATCH) shk

Khalistani extremists block car, try to heckle Jaishankar in London, tear Indian flag (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon