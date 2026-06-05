The RBI's big policy meeting for June 2026 is done, and they've kept the repo rate steady at 5.25%. So what does this mean for your home loan EMI? We break down how this decision impacts your loans, fixed deposits, and the stock market, and what the RBI is saying about rising prices.

RBI MPC Decisions 2026: The country's biggest financial news dropped today, on June 5, 2026. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% after its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. This means interest rates haven't gone up or down. Along with this, the RBI has also maintained its 'neutral' stance.

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RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra explained that global uncertainties, rising crude oil prices, and supply chain problems are all affecting India's economy. In such a situation, the RBI has taken a very calculated decision. Let's find out what this decision signals about inflation and who really benefits – people with home loans, FD investors, or the stock market.

RBI Hints at Higher Inflation, Slower Growth

The RBI has increased its inflation forecast for the financial year FY27 to 5.1%, up from the earlier 4.6%. At the same time, it has lowered the GDP growth forecast to 6.6%. In simple words, this means things could get a bit more expensive. The economy's growth might slow down a little, but it is still expected to remain stable.

What's the Impact on Home Loan Borrowers?

The direct benefit of not increasing the repo rate goes to people with home loans and other loans. Your EMI will not increase. This is a big relief for those with floating-rate loans. New loan rates are also likely to remain stable. So, if you're planning to buy a house, this decision brings some welcome relief.

A Mixed Bag for FD Investors

For those who have put their money in Fixed Deposits (FDs), this news isn't entirely great. The hope for higher interest rates is now gone, so you won't see a big jump in your FD returns. However, the current rates will remain stable, which is still a decent option for anyone looking for safe investments.

What Does This Mean for the Stock Market?

For the stock market, this decision sends a balanced signal. Stable interest rates bring stability to the market, but the lower growth forecast could put pressure on some sectors. The banking and real estate sectors, in particular, will likely see a mixed impact.

RBI MPC Decisions: Who Got the Most Relief?

Looking at it directly, people with home loans and other loans have received the most relief. FD investors can be satisfied with stable returns, while the stock market might see some ups and downs. The RBI's decision clearly indicates that for now, the central bank is in a 'wait and watch' mode. It will only take the next step after looking at future data.