    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally for 2nd consecutive year, earns 'A+' rating

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been awarded the prestigious "A+" rating for the second consecutive year in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 9:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been awarded the prestigious "A+" rating for the second consecutive year in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards. This recognition places him among the top central bank leaders globally, reaffirming his exceptional performance in managing India's monetary policy.

    The Central Banker Report Cards, an annual publication by Global Finance since 1994, evaluates central bank governors from nearly 100 countries, territories, and districts, along with those from the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

    Governors are graded on a scale from "A+" to "F," with the top grade representing excellence in areas such as inflation control, economic growth, currency stability, and interest rate management.

    "Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly," said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo.

    He further noted, "Global Finance's annual Central Banker Report Cards honor those bank leaders whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity, and tenacity."

    In addition to Shaktikanta Das, Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan were also awarded the "A+" rating in the 2024 report, showcasing their leadership in successfully navigating complex economic landscapes.

    Global Finance, established in 1987 and headquartered in New York, has a circulation of 50,000 and a readership spanning 193 countries and territories. The magazine is widely regarded as a leading source of information for senior corporate and financial officers responsible for investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website, GFMag.com, offers in-depth analysis and articles drawn from over 37 years of experience in international financial markets.

