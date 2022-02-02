  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia

    Besides, holiday experiences in Rajasthan generally ranged from world-class luxury tours to budget vacations, making the state a popular choice among travelers across all budget stratas.

    Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With its magnificent heritage taking a magnetic hold of tourist interests, Rajasthan has now grown in popularity to be the top holiday choice for travel across the country, and the data collected by Thrillophilia over the last quarter of 2021 reflects that. Travelers were seen looking for immserve vacations, and the sheer variety of experiential tours in Rajasthan has put it at the very top of the chart. 

    Apart from the traditionalistic sightseeing tours, travelers in the state were seen carefully curating their itineraries to include cultural tours, wildlife safaris, adventure sports and palatial stays as well. Besides, holiday experiences in Rajasthan generally ranged from world-class luxury tours to budget vacations, making the state a popular choice among travelers across all budget stratas.
     

    Tourists all across India chose Rajasthan

    The sheer multifacetedness of experiences in Thrillophilia's Rajasthan Travel Packages has made the state a top domestic destination across the last few months of the past year. The highest number of tourists were from Delhi, making up about 11% of the total group of travelers. Owing to its proximity to Rajasthan, weekend trips and long vacations are sought out equally by travelers from the capital city. Travelers from other metro cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru had a heavy footfall as well, with numbers ranging around 10.8%, 10.3% and 8.6% respectively. Most travelers from these cities were seen opting for immserve traveling, going with long itineraries that include a variety of experiences along with traditional sightseeing tours. Following close on the list is Pune, contributing 7.6% of the total tourist influx in Rajasthan, and Hyderabad with 5.2%. The state also attracted many tourists from the tier two cities of India like Kochi, Amritsar, Nagpur, Surat, Lucknow Indore and others.
     

    Varied and diverse experiences in different cities: 

    Although city  tours are still in vogue, the number of travelers looking for experiential tours across Rajasthan have significantly grown in number. Over the last quarter of 2021, Jaipur has proven to be an all-round destination for travelers.  The magnificent heritage value of the capital city makes it most popular for city tours, with 39% of the total tourist group opting for it. Luxury staycations and adventure tours are largely popular among tourists in Jaipurs as well, attracting 21% of travelers respectively. Luxury staycations, however, is Udaipur’s biggest draw, with around 36% of the total cohort drawn towards spending their vacation in heritage hotels, transformed palaces and traditional havelis. Experiential tours are rather popular here as well, with shopping tours and food tours being the highest in demand. Jodhpur’s all-encompassing experiences makes it another all round destination- over 30% of the tourists coming to the city go for city tours, while 26% are drawn towards its adventure opportunities.

    Home to the Ranthambore National Park, the city of Ranthambhore is most sought after for wildlife safaris, which gets around 54% of the total tourists influx. The luxury jungle camps too, attract a good 24%.  Jaisalmer is a big adventure hotspot as well, with dune bashing, hot air ballooning and desert safaris in the city drawing nearly 57% of the total travelers to the city. The desert bedouins and camps are big among luxury tourists as well, with about 17% of the total group opting for luxury staycations in the desert. Pushkar is mostly sought after for its experiential tours, drawing nearly 31% of the total tourist for its diverse culture. Bikaner too, is best known for its experiential tours, with the tourist footfall in the city peaking during the Bikaner Camel Festival. The city, despite its small size, is well known as an adventure tourist destination, calling nearly 33% of the total tourist draw. 

     

    Travelers of all age groups flocked to Rajasthan:

    Data collected by Thrillophilia through its bookings has reflected that Rajasthan’s popularity is not restricted to one age group only. Most tourists in Rajasthan- about 43% of them- fall between the age group of 25 to 34. Tourists in this age range are generally well established individuals who spend big on long and immersive tours that cover multiple cities across the state. Students and younger travelers between the ages of 18 and 24 form the next biggest chunk of the traveling cohort, forming 27% of the total. Travelers between the ages of 35 and 44 contribute to nearly 16% of the total, and opt for more immersive experiences. However, Rajasthan is a popular tourist spot among travelers above the age of 45 as well.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What corporate sector thinks of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022

    What India Inc thinks of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022

    Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces highest ever sports budget of INR 3,062.60 crore-ayh

    Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces highest ever sports budget of INR 3,062.60 crore

    Budget 2022 Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget gcw

    Budget 2022: Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget

    Budget 2022 E passports to be rolled out in 2022 23 announces FM Sitharaman gcw

    Budget 2022: E-passports to be rolled out in 2022-23, announces FM Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: BharatNet broadband to be ready by 2025 - ADT

    Budget 2022: BharatNet broadband to be ready by 2025

    Recent Stories

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting gcw

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting

    Dhanush ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19 RCB

    Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3 RCB

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3

    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations could be more infectious gcw

    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations, could be more infectious

    Budget 2022: Debate on President's address begins today, Rahul Gandhi to speak first - ADT

    Budget 2022: Debate on President's address begins today, Rahul Gandhi to speak first

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon