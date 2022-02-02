Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia

With its magnificent heritage taking a magnetic hold of tourist interests, Rajasthan has now grown in popularity to be the top holiday choice for travel across the country, and the data collected by Thrillophilia over the last quarter of 2021 reflects that. Travelers were seen looking for immserve vacations, and the sheer variety of experiential tours in Rajasthan has put it at the very top of the chart.

Apart from the traditionalistic sightseeing tours, travelers in the state were seen carefully curating their itineraries to include cultural tours, wildlife safaris, adventure sports and palatial stays as well. Besides, holiday experiences in Rajasthan generally ranged from world-class luxury tours to budget vacations, making the state a popular choice among travelers across all budget stratas.



Tourists all across India chose Rajasthan

The sheer multifacetedness of experiences in Thrillophilia's Rajasthan Travel Packages has made the state a top domestic destination across the last few months of the past year. The highest number of tourists were from Delhi, making up about 11% of the total group of travelers. Owing to its proximity to Rajasthan, weekend trips and long vacations are sought out equally by travelers from the capital city. Travelers from other metro cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru had a heavy footfall as well, with numbers ranging around 10.8%, 10.3% and 8.6% respectively. Most travelers from these cities were seen opting for immserve traveling, going with long itineraries that include a variety of experiences along with traditional sightseeing tours. Following close on the list is Pune, contributing 7.6% of the total tourist influx in Rajasthan, and Hyderabad with 5.2%. The state also attracted many tourists from the tier two cities of India like Kochi, Amritsar, Nagpur, Surat, Lucknow Indore and others.



Varied and diverse experiences in different cities:

Although city tours are still in vogue, the number of travelers looking for experiential tours across Rajasthan have significantly grown in number. Over the last quarter of 2021, Jaipur has proven to be an all-round destination for travelers. The magnificent heritage value of the capital city makes it most popular for city tours, with 39% of the total tourist group opting for it. Luxury staycations and adventure tours are largely popular among tourists in Jaipurs as well, attracting 21% of travelers respectively. Luxury staycations, however, is Udaipur’s biggest draw, with around 36% of the total cohort drawn towards spending their vacation in heritage hotels, transformed palaces and traditional havelis. Experiential tours are rather popular here as well, with shopping tours and food tours being the highest in demand. Jodhpur’s all-encompassing experiences makes it another all round destination- over 30% of the tourists coming to the city go for city tours, while 26% are drawn towards its adventure opportunities.



Home to the Ranthambore National Park, the city of Ranthambhore is most sought after for wildlife safaris, which gets around 54% of the total tourists influx. The luxury jungle camps too, attract a good 24%. Jaisalmer is a big adventure hotspot as well, with dune bashing, hot air ballooning and desert safaris in the city drawing nearly 57% of the total travelers to the city. The desert bedouins and camps are big among luxury tourists as well, with about 17% of the total group opting for luxury staycations in the desert. Pushkar is mostly sought after for its experiential tours, drawing nearly 31% of the total tourist for its diverse culture. Bikaner too, is best known for its experiential tours, with the tourist footfall in the city peaking during the Bikaner Camel Festival. The city, despite its small size, is well known as an adventure tourist destination, calling nearly 33% of the total tourist draw.

Travelers of all age groups flocked to Rajasthan:

Data collected by Thrillophilia through its bookings has reflected that Rajasthan’s popularity is not restricted to one age group only. Most tourists in Rajasthan- about 43% of them- fall between the age group of 25 to 34. Tourists in this age range are generally well established individuals who spend big on long and immersive tours that cover multiple cities across the state. Students and younger travelers between the ages of 18 and 24 form the next biggest chunk of the traveling cohort, forming 27% of the total. Travelers between the ages of 35 and 44 contribute to nearly 16% of the total, and opt for more immersive experiences. However, Rajasthan is a popular tourist spot among travelers above the age of 45 as well.

