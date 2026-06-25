AI credit platform Quid celebrates 2 years with over 10M users and ₹500 crore in loan disbursals. The company is expanding to Tier 2/3 markets and has introduced 'Quid Prime' to help users reduce their EMI burden.

Quid, one of India's leading AI-powered credit intelligence platforms, has completed two years of operations, marking an important milestone in its journey to make credit more accessible, transparent, and easier to navigate for consumers across the country.

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According to the company, in a relatively short span, Quid has grown into one of India's fastest-scaling AI-powered credit platforms, with over 10 million registered users and partnerships with 50+ financial institutions and NBFCs. Over the past year alone, the platform has facilitated more than ₹500 crore in loan disbursals, an indicator of both growing consumer trust and increasing demand for simpler, more efficient credit solutions.

Strong Adoption and Market Expansion

Quid has witnessed strong adoption across India, with growing traction among salaried professionals, first-time borrowers, and emerging credit segments. The platform is also expanding access to credit intelligence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, reinforcing its belief that informed financial decisions should not be limited by geography.

Founder's Vision for Simplified Credit

Commenting on the milestone, Jitesh Shah, Founder of Quid, said, "We started Quid with a simple belief that accessing credit shouldn't feel complicated or overwhelming. Over the last two years, we've used technology, AI, and bureau-led insights to simplify how people discover and manage credit. Crossing 10 million users is a strong validation of the trust people have placed in us. From here, our focus is clear: helping users find better credit options, manage their debt more effectively, improve their credit health, and ultimately make more confident financial decisions."

Technology-Driven Solutions

Technology remains at the core of Quid's platform from intelligent lender matching and eligibility prediction to automated risk assessment and personalised credit recommendations, all powered by deep bureau integrations.

Introducing Quid Prime for Debt Optimisation

Building on its core marketplace, Quid recently introduced Quid Prime, a solution focused on balance transfers and debt optimisation, aimed at helping users reduce borrowing costs. Designed around the philosophy of "Save Your EMI", Quid Prime enables consumers to reduce their EMI burden by securing better rates while offering seamless balance transfers and top-ups for greater financial flexibility.

Future Outlook: A Broader Credit Intelligence Ecosystem

Quid is also working on new offerings designed to help consumers strengthen their credit profiles and improve financial readiness, marking a clear shift from being just a discovery platform to becoming a broader credit intelligence ecosystem. According to the company, looking ahead, Quid plans to deepen its presence across the entire credit lifecycle from discovery to optimisation to credit improvement. The long-term vision is to become a trusted intelligence layer that enables smarter credit decisions for millions of Indians.

As it marks this milestone, Quid acknowledges the continued support of its customers, lending partners, and team members who have been integral to its journey so far.

About Quid

Quid is India's leading AI-powered loan marketplace and aggregator that connects every Indian with RBI-approved banks and NBFCs for quick and reliable access to personal and business loans. Quid makes financial products, such as unsecured personal loans, business loans, and credit cards, easily accessible while empowering non-financial apps with technology to drive digital growth. According to company information, as a new-age game-changer, Quid addresses the challenges of being credit-deprived and promotes inclusive growth through user-centric innovation, fostering economic prosperity for individuals, banks, and NBFCs alike.(ANI)