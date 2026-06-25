MeitY Secretary S Krishnan met US Under Secretary Jacob S Helberg to deepen tech cooperation, focusing on semiconductors and AI. The meeting follows India joining the US-led Pax Silica initiative, with a US envoy highlighting the deep trust in the partnership.

India, US Deepen Tech Cooperation

Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S Krishnan has met with United States Under Secretary of State Jacob S Helberg in Washington, DC to deepen bilateral technological cooperation between the two countries. In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in the US said that the discussions were also focused on avenues for cooperation in building diversified and trusted supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption, and securing access to critical minerals.

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The meeting follows after India formally joined the Pax Silica initiative by signing a declaration on February 20 this year in New Delhi. Pax Silica is a US-led initiative focused on secure AI supply chains, trusted technology ecosystems, and pro-innovation regulations Indian embassy in the US said on X, "MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan met with US Under Secretary of State Jacob S Helberg to deepen bilateral technological cooperation. They discussed avenues for cooperation in building diversified and trusted supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption, and securing access to critical minerals."

Envoy Highlights 'Unlimited Potential' in Bilateral Ties

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, saying that the strong relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with deep mutual trust, has unlocked "unlimited potential" between the two nations.

Addressing a gala reception in Hyderabad to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American Independence, Gor underscored the role of trust in strengthening bilateral relations, citing India's inclusion among the first countries invited to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative and the country's importance in supplying medicines to the American market. "When the United States announced a new initiative called Pax Silica, India was one of the first 10 countries that we invited to join. That is because we trust India. When the United States needs medicine, 40 per cent of our generics today come from India. Why is that? Because we trust India," he said.

He also said that the India-US partnership is poised to shape global developments for decades to come. "That dynamic relationship between our two leaders (President Trump and PM Modi) and that trust that exists unlock an unlimited potential. I truly believe that these few years will impact the next few decades of the world," Gor said.

Emphasising the breadth of cooperation between the two countries, the envoy said India and the United States are working together across a wide range of sectors, including defence, trade, pharmaceuticals, space and emerging technologies. "If you pick any item around the world, India and the United States are already partnered or will be partnered on it. Whether it's space, whether it's ocean, whether it's defence, whether it's pharmaceuticals, whether it's trade, no matter the item, the United States and India are working hand in hand," he said.

Highlighting defence ties, Gor noted that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country and also pointed to the growing economic relationship, saying India exports more to the United States than to any other nation. (ANI)