Adani-led MIAL will redevelop the North Section of Terminal 1B at Mumbai Airport from January 2027 due to safety concerns. The phased demolition will impact about 9% of passengers, while 91% of traffic will remain unaffected during the upgrade.

Adani Airports-operated Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will begin phased redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B at Mumbai Airport from January 2027, citing safety concerns linked to the ageing infrastructure, while maintaining that around 91 per cent of the airport's passenger traffic will remain unaffected.

Mumbai Airport handles approximately 55 million passengers annually, of which around five million passengers, or about 9 per cent, are expected to be temporarily impacted by the redevelopment.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) said only the North Section of Terminal 1B, which accounts for around one-third of Terminal 1's capacity, will be demolished in the first phase to minimise disruption to passengers and airline operations.

“91% of Mumbai Airport’s passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake redevelopment of the age-old infrastructure that was in urgent need of repairs,” AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said. He said the temporary transition of some airline operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport would not represent a permanent shift of Mumbai Airport traffic.

Safety Concerns and Capacity Expansion

Terminal 1 has been identified as a safety-related concern, with temporary mitigation measures being implemented over the years. The company said the fire incident at Terminal 1 in April this year further highlighted the risks associated with continued operations. The redevelopment is expected to increase Terminal 1's capacity by 33 per cent, from the current 15 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 20 mppa.

Airline Consultations and Role of Navi Mumbai Airport

“Extensive consultations with airlines on the future of Terminal 1 have been ongoing since 2020,” Bansal said, adding that the redevelopment proposal had also been presented before AERA and incorporated into the approved tariff framework.

AAHL said airlines have been given the option to temporarily relocate operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport, with support for a smooth transition. Navi Mumbai Airport is also offering a 100 per cent discount on landing fees for new international flights. It plans to provide cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in User Development Fee between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airports.

Bansal said the availability of Navi Mumbai Airport makes it possible to redevelop Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 in phases rather than shutting the entire terminal, reducing disruption for passengers and airlines.

The two airports are expected to function as complementary facilities addressing the aviation infrastructure requirements of the Mumbai metropolitan region. (ANI)