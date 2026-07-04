Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed social media claims about E20 fuel attracting pests or damaging engines, calling them 'rumours'. He urged people to rely on scientific evidence over misinformation and said the government welcomes criticism.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday dismissed concerns circulating on social media over ethanol-blended fuel, saying claims that E20 fuel attracts pests or damages vehicle engines are "rumours" and urging people to rely on scientific evidence rather than misinformation.

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Addressing the media in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Puri said the government remains open to constructive criticism but rejected what he described as 'rumours' about biofuel blending. "Over the past few days, you may have noticed a stir on social media regarding biofuel blending. I welcome criticism. If you feel there are shortcomings in the work we are doing, please point them out, and we will listen to you; we will incorporate your suggestions into our work and make the necessary corrections," the minister said.

"However, consider the rumours that were being spread: first, that using ethanol would attract pests; second, that using ethanol would cause the engine to fail or get damaged, or cause the fuel pump to stop working," he added.

Historical Context of Ethanol Use

Puri said ethanol is not a new technology and has been used globally for decades. "We did not invent the concept of ethanol usage; work on this has been going on for a century. Henry Ford, the owner of the Ford Motor Company, drove cars using biofuels, kerosene, and fossil fuels back in his day," Puri said.

Ethanol Blending in India

The minister also noted that India's ethanol blending programme predates the current government, recalling that the initiative was first conceived during the previous Congress-led government. "As for India, the Congress government was the first to formulate a plan for this. I recall my time as Ambassador to Brazil--specifically between 2006 and 2008. Sharad Pawar was the Agriculture Minister around that time. We had set a target of achieving 5 per cent biofuel blending across ten states and union territories, though we were unable to meet it--we stalled at 1.4 per cent," he said.

Government's Biofuel Strategy

The Centre has been promoting ethanol blending as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions, and support the domestic agricultural economy. The government has accelerated the rollout of E20 petrol, containing 20 per cent ethanol, across the country after conducting compatibility testing with automobile manufacturers and research agencies.

Puri's remarks come amid recent social media posts raising concerns over the use of E20 fuel and its impact on vehicle performance. (ANI)