Public Sector Banks (PSBs) recorded an all-time high net profit of Rs 1.98 lakh crore in FY26, the fourth straight year of profitability. This was driven by strong credit growth, higher income, and improved asset quality with net NPAs falling to 0.39%.

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) reported an all-time high aggregate net profit of Rs 1.98 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, registering the fourth consecutive year of profitability, supported by credit growth, improved asset quality and higher income.

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Record Profits and Business Expansion

According to the Ministry of Finance, aggregate operating profit of PSBs stood at Rs 3.21 lakh crore during the fiscal, while net profit rose 11.1 per cent year-on-year.

The aggregate business of PSBs increased to Rs 283.3 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, up 12.8 per cent from the previous year. Deposits rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 156.3 lakh crore, while gross advances increased 15.7 per cent to Rs 127 lakh crore.

Improved Asset Quality and Credit Growth

Credit growth remained broad-based across retail, agriculture and MSME segments, with advances in these categories rising 18.1 per cent, 15.5 per cent and 18.2 per cent, respectively.

Asset quality improved during the year, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 1.93 per cent and net NPA ratio falling to 0.39 per cent as of March-end 2026. The ministry said all PSBs maintained a provisioning coverage ratio of above 90 per cent.

"Improved asset quality, healthy credit expansion and higher income contributed to improved profitability of PSBs during FY 2025-26," the ministry noted.

Fresh slippages declined during the year, with slippage ratio reducing to 0.7 per cent. Total recoveries, including those from written-off accounts, stood at Rs 86,971 crore.

Strengthened Financial Health and Efficiency

The capital position of PSBs remained stable, with aggregate capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) improving to 16.6 per cent, supported by internal accruals, retained earnings and capital raising of Rs 50,551 crore during FY26.

Operational efficiency also improved, with cost-to-income ratio easing to 49.67 per cent, reflecting gains from cost management and technology adoption.

Government Reforms and Future Outlook

The ministry said the continued improvement in PSB performance reflected reforms undertaken to strengthen the banking sector, including governance improvements, technology adoption and wider access to formal credit.

"Today, PSBs are well-capitalised, profitable and institutionally stronger, enabling them to effectively support India's growth aspirations and contribute meaningfully towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the ministry noted. (ANI)