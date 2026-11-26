FICCI-CMSME President Harjinder Kaur Talwar warns that proposed 25 percent US tariffs on Indian goods threaten small businesses, emphasizing the need for fair trade terms to protect vulnerable sectors operating on thin margins.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may struggle to sustain a proposed 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods by the United States, as businesses in the sector already operate on thin margins, FICCI-CMSME President Harjinder Kaur Talwar said, stressing that any trade agreement between the two countries must be based on fair terms.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Talwar said, "India and the US are important strategic and business partners, and we engage in a significant volume of trade. India wants a trade deal, but not at any cost -- we want a fair trade deal." She warned that the proposed 25 per cent duty could put considerable pressure on smaller businesses and affect their ability to sustain operations.

"If the tariff remains at 25 per cent, it will become very difficult for Indian MSMEs, which already operate on very thin margins," Talwar said. "We welcome a trade deal with the US, provided it is on the right terms and fair terms. India welcomes a trade deal, but only on fair terms -- certainly not with a 25 per cent tariff. It is damaging; our MSMEs would not be able to sustain it," she added.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with certain exemptions, following an investigation into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. It indicated that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Washington that addresses the findings of the investigation. The proposed measures also cover other economies, including Cambodia and Indonesia, while duties of up to 18 per cent have been proposed for Bangladesh.

Talwar also stressed the need to strengthen the technological capabilities of Indian MSMEs to help them improve their competitiveness and expand their presence in international markets. (ANI)