Rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana have tripled to over 16,000 per day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said. The scheme has expanded to benefit 50 lakh households, bolstering India's clean energy transition.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana Sees Threefold Growth

Rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana have crossed 16,000 per day in July 2026, more than three times the pace recorded in October 2025, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Addressing an energy sector event in New Delhi, the minister said the scheme has expanded to benefit 50 lakh households, while helping create a nationwide rooftop solar ecosystem and supporting domestic renewable energy manufacturing. "PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is transforming India's energy landscape by taking clean energy directly to households. Today, the scheme has expanded to benefit 50 lakh households. The pace of installations has accelerated more than threefold, from around 5,000 installations per day in October 2025 to over 16,000 per day in July 2026," Joshi said.

India on Track for 500 GW Target by 2030

He added that India is approaching the milestone of 300 GW of installed non-fossil fuel power capacity and remains on track to achieve its target of 500 GW by 2030. The minister highlighted a series of policy and regulatory measures undertaken by the government to strengthen the renewable energy ecosystem. These include the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, the Green Energy Corridor programme, reduction in GST on renewable energy devices and components, extension of Basic Customs Duty exemptions on capital goods for lithium-ion cell manufacturing for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and the Renewable Energy Equipment Import Monitoring System.

Call for Greater Innovation

Calling for greater investment in innovation, Joshi urged the industry to strengthen research and development in next-generation solar technologies, energy storage solutions and other emerging clean energy technologies.

Focus on Domestic Manufacturing for Energy Security

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy said India's energy security will increasingly depend on its ability to manufacture clean energy technologies and build resilient domestic supply chains. "As India accelerates its clean energy transition, energy security is no longer defined solely by access to resources. It is increasingly shaped by our ability to manufacture, innovate and build resilient domestic supply chains for the technologies of the future," Kumaraswamy said.

The discussions at the event focused on strengthening domestic manufacturing, accelerating the deployment of clean energy technologies, enhancing regional cooperation and building resilient supply chains to support India's long-term energy transition. (ANI)