Despite rising input costs, Indian steel producers are set to maintain stable operating profitability this fiscal, says a Crisil report. Higher domestic steel prices, safeguard duties, and healthy demand are key supporting factors.

India's primary steel producers are expected to maintain stable operating profitability this fiscal despite rising input costs, supported by higher domestic steel prices, safeguard duty protection and healthy demand growth, according to a Crisil Ratings report.

Stable Profitability Projections

The report projected operating profitability, measured as EBITDA per tonne, at Rs 10,500-11,000 per tonne in the current fiscal, broadly in line with the decadal average, even as production costs are expected to rise by around Rs 2,000 per tonne to Rs 53,000-54,000 per tonne.

According to the report, higher global steel prices, the continued impact of the 11.5 per cent safeguard duty imposed last year and healthy domestic demand are expected to support a 6-8 per cent increase in domestic steel prices, helping offset rising cost pressures.

"Higher global steel prices, continued protection under the 11.5 per cent safeguard duty and healthy domestic demand growth are expected to support a 6-8 per cent increase in domestic steel prices this fiscal. This will offset rising cost pressures and keep profitability steady," said Ankit Hakhu, Director, Crisil Ratings.

Rising Costs and Demand Drivers

The report said production costs are expected to increase due to higher coking coal prices, elevated logistics expenses and increased power and fuel costs. Coking coal, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of production costs, is projected to become 5-7 per cent costlier amid potential supply disruptions in key exporting regions and sustained demand from major steel-producing countries.

Domestic steel demand is expected to grow 5-7 per cent this fiscal, supported by continued investments in infrastructure and robust demand from the automotive, engineering and construction sectors.

Long-Term Outlook and Financials

The report also maintained a positive long-term outlook, projecting steel consumption growth of 6-8 per cent annually, supported by India's relatively low per capita steel consumption.

The favourable demand outlook is expected to support continued capacity expansion, with primary steel producers projected to incur Rs 75,000-80,000 crore of capital expenditure this fiscal, compared with around Rs 70,000 crore last fiscal.

According to Crisil Ratings, healthy cash accruals are expected to fund nearly three-fourths of the planned capex, with the remainder financed through debt. As a result, leverage is expected to improve modestly, with the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio declining to around 2.6 times by the end of the fiscal from 2.8 times a year earlier.

Key Risks

The report, however, cautioned that the evolving conflict in West Asia remains a key risk, given its potential to disrupt supply chains and further increase costs. (ANI)